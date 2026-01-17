I tried Google's CC productivity agent in Workspace, and it's the personal assistant I can't afford

Google is constantly churning out experimental AI features in Google Labs, including CC, an AI productivity agent announced last month. It's perhaps the most intriguing entry for Google Workspace users into the world of what is known as agentic artificial intelligence. This emerging technology uses AI agents that can take actions independently on your behalf to save you time and effort.

Google's CC optionally integrates with Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, and the web to give you curated daily briefings. This early Google Labs experiment opened up to personal Google accounts in the U.S. and Canada in December, and users can sign up for the waitlist here. Availability is opening for Google AI subscribers first, starting with users on the Ultra plan.

While some gained access to CC within hours of joining the waitlist, I only received access over the weekend on a personal Google AI Pro account. It's unclear how many people Google is letting try CC at a time, but if you're an AI Pro subscriber like me who joined the waitlist, check for an introductory email from CC. Now that I've been using CC for a few days, it's clear that it might be the one AI tool to keep me on track.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The signup process for the experiment takes two steps: enabling Smart Settings in your Google Workspace settings and joining the waitlist on the Google Labs site. Once you gain access, you'll be able to chat with CC over email and receive daily reports. Here's how the experimental productivity agent could help streamline your workflows.

What it's like to have CC manage your inbox