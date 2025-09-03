Labor Day is over, but these noise-cancelling headphones are still 50% OFF at Amazon

Only a few leftover Labor Day headphone deals remain, but this one's a keeper: Amazon is still offering half off the price of the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 noise-cancelling headphones, knocking the price of the cans down to only $30.

Although they aren't exactly groundbreaking, these straightforward wireless headphones come with a basic USB-C charging cable and up to 60 hours of playtime per charge (or up to 40 using ANC). While Anker also has a newer-gen pair of economy wireless headphones, the Soundcore Life Q30s, it's hard to beat anything with ANC and speakers at this low of a price point. The Q20s also come with physical volume and playback control buttons, and an additional port for wired 3.5mm cable listening. This particular deal is for the Black version of the headphones, though the Blue, Pink, and Silver models are also on sale for just a few bucks more.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a really cheap pair of noise-cancelling headphones; you prefer an over-ear headphone design, or you want access to both earbuds and over-ears; you like having physical control buttons rather than having to use your smartphone or other device's controls.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to the newer-gen Q30 headphones, which are amongst our picks for the best noise-cancelling headphones under $100; you prefer a more balanced audio profile than something bass-heavy.

The Soundcore by Anker lineup offers a wide range of alternatives to the name brands, and often with good enough quality for most casual users. The Soundcore Life Q20 noise-cancelling headphones offer a particularly affordable level of the brand's lineup, especially at half off.

The Q20s are some of the most affordable wireless headphones available that also include ANC, and while they aren't going to offer the balanced audio profile and premium audio quality of $100-plus models, they'll certainly get the job done. Plus, many platforms offer onboard EQ settings, in case you'd rather mitigate some of the effects of Anker's BassUp low-end booster, which is a feature of these.

Otherwise, the company says you can get up to 40 hours of battery life when using ANC, or up to 60 with it turned off, and it uses a basic USB-C charging cable to charge. Anker also notes that the headphones can charge to around 4 hours of listening time in just 5 minutes. Additionally, it comes with an aux cable and a 3.5mm port, a travel pouch, and the USB-C charging cable.