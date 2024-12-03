These Beats earbuds are down to just $50 in a leftover Cyber Monday deal — it's the perfect stocking stuffer

Beats attacked the budget earbuds market when it launched the Beats Solo Buds this year — they're the brand's smallest truly-wireless (TWS) earbuds ever and they only cost $79.99. That's why I was shocked to see the Solo Buds on sale for $30 off on Cyber Monday, and even more surprised to see that this deal is sticking around AFTER Cyber Monday. At a discounted price of $50, I think the Beats Solo Buds are a no-brainer for a stocking stuffer, backup pair of earbuds, or even a budget-friendly daily driver.

There's no telling how long the Beats Solo Buds will be $49.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy, so you should jump on this deal now if you're interested. By the way, this matches the lowest price we've ever seen for the Solo Buds.

Beats Solo Buds: $79.99 $49.99 at Best Buy The Beats Solo Buds are the company's newest pair of truly-wireless (TWS) earbuds, and they're also Beats' smallest ever. You get a carrying case (not a charging case) that's the smallest I've ever seen, decent sound, and feature parity on iOS and Android. Plus, I love that you can get a cool Transparent Red colorway for only $50 for a limited time. Price comparison: Amazon - $49.99 | Target - $49.99

✅Recommended if: you want a lightweight and compact pair of TWS earbuds; you want a pair of earbuds that won't break the bank; you want fast-pairing support on iOS and Android.

❌Skip this deal if: you need earbuds with a charging case; you want more expensive earbuds with better sound.

I've reviewed all the best earbuds, from the AirPods Pro 2, to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Now, I'm not here to tell you that these earbuds, costing triple the price of the Beats Solo Buds, sound worse than the Solo Buds. That simply isn't true. But the Solo Buds have one advantage over ALL other earbuds on the market, and that's size. The earbuds' carrying case measures 2.6 x 1.4 x 0.9 in., which is so small you have to see it to believe it.

That means you can take them with you everywhere, whether that's in a small pocket, purse, or bag. As a trade-off, the Solo Buds come with a carrying case, not a charging case. There's no extra battery in the case, but that doesn't really matter, because each earbud gives you an outstanding 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. A five-minute recharge via USB-C gives the earbuds an extra hour of playback.

And the Solo Buds sound great for an $80 pair of earbuds, let alone a $50 pair of earbuds. The bass could be fuller, but these tiny earbuds are limited by driver size here. Otherwise, the mids and highs sound excellent. On top of that, you get advanced Beats features, like fast pairing with both iOS and Android.

I don't know how these earbuds are so cheap, but I know I'd buy them if I were you.