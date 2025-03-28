Need better sound? My favorite Beats headphones and speakers are up to $100 off

Beats products have gotten a bad rap over the years, but they've been successfully revived and reimagined under Apple's stewardship. Gone are the days when Beats were promoting fashion over features and a bass-heavy sound signature.

I've tested every single Beats product released over the past two years, and they're not only excellent options for Apple users — they've also become some of the best price-to-performance audio products for Android fans as well. Now that Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, we're seeing some of the best prices on Beats audio gear since Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best of all, competing retailers like Best Buy and Target are getting in on the fun, often with better deals and promotions to challenge Amazon. That's why if you're in the market for new audio gear — whether it be headphones, earbuds, or speakers — there's a massively-discounted Beats product to choose from. After testing them all, I'm going to recommend the best Beats deal in each category.

If you act fast, you can save up to $100 on the latest Beats gear.

The best headphone deal: Beats Solo 4

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

The Beats Solo 4 aren't the best pair of headphones on the market, but you shouldn't sleep on them either. They're all about portability, ease-of-use, and battery life. With a collapsible design, you can fold them up and easily slide them into a bag for safe transport. Solo 4 also weigh just 217 grams, which is a minuscule amount compared to heavier pairs of headphones, like the 384.8-gram AirPods Max.

This makes the Beats Solo 4 the perfect gym or on-the-go companion. Their on-ear design and strong clamping force means they won't fall off during your commute or workout, and at the same time, the soft cushions make Solo 4 comfortable.

✅Recommended if: You need a lightweight, versatile pair of wireless headphones lasting over 50 hours on a single charge.

❌Skip this deal if: You need over-ear headphones with support for active noise-canceling and transparency mode.

For me, the killer features are the Beats Solo 4's versatility and battery life. These headphones last up to 50 hours on a single charge, which should last all week for workouts, commuting, and more. When the battery runs out, Solo 4 can actually run without power using the 3.5mm headphone jack. You have plenty of connectivity options here: 3.5mm wired, USB-C wired, or fast wireless pairing with iOS or Android.

Of course, there were some compromises made to hit this insane (now discounted even further) price point. The on-ear design may be less comfortable than over-ears for some, and there's no active noise-canceling or transparency mode here. The good news is that if you want all those features, the Beats Studio Pro have them, and they're also $170 off for a limited time. We have a full breakdown of that deal here if you want to learn more.

If you want the very best deal on the Beats Solo 4, Target is offering $100 off, but it requires creating a Target Circle account and going through a few hoops.

The best earbud deal: Beats Studio Buds Plus

If you want a fully-featured pair of truly-wireless earbuds on a budget, look to the Beats Studio Buds Plus. They're a revised version of the original Beats Studio Buds with better sound quality and features, inspired by the first-generation AirPods Pro. That's why the Studio Buds Plus are sure to sound great, with an in-ear design that pushes audio straight into your ears.

Another perk of the Beats Studio Buds Plus is that they're tiny, and that goes for both the earbuds and their charging case. The buds don't have any stems or hooks, so they'll sit nearly flush with your ear when nestled inside. Despite the tiny form factor, you'll get up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge with the earbuds and an additional 27 hours with the USB-C charging case.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy Beats Studio Buds Plus are a great pair of truly-wireless earbuds with excellent features like ANC and transparency mode. They support fast pairing with both Android and iOS, and fit comfortably in your ear with no stem hanging out. Plus, you get 36 total hours of battery life with the included charging case. Price comparison: Amazon - $129.99| Target - $129.99 (Target Circle exclusive)

✅Recommended if: You want a tiny pair of earbuds with advanced features and excellent Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility.

❌Skip this deal if: You need the absolute best ANC quality, or need earbuds with a wireless charging case.

On top of all that, you get fast pairing with both Android and iOS, and full support for customization and updates with the Beats app for Android. There's ANC and transparency mode support that'll help both block out unwanted noise and let in some of your surroundings. In all, it's going to be hard to find a better set of earbuds at the Beats Studio Buds Plus' discounted $130 price.

The best speaker deal: Beats Pill

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

The Beats Pill isn't just a speaker. It's also a power bank, with a USB-C port for powering up other devices. You can use it as a beach or pool companion too, with an included lanyard and an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating. And as far as sound quality goes, there's new driver hardware for impressive and full audio with an angled design to push sound right toward your ears.

But the fantastic thing about the Beats Pill is its price. Right now, it's available for just $100 — that's $50 off its typical retail price. To put that in perspective, the Beats Pill's $149.99 retail price was already a discount. The Pill's predecessor, the Pill Plus, retailed for $230 when it released years ago. So, you're not only getting a better product for $80 less than the previous version — you're also saving $50 on top of that.

✅Recommended if: You want a portable Bluetooth speaker with great sound and long battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a wireless speaker with a 3.5mm audio jack.

There's really only one shortcoming of the Beats Pill, and that's the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack. However, you can use the included USB-C port for audio input and reverse charging, so it's an easy flaw to overlook. That's especially true if you plan to use the speaker wirelessly most of the time.

For just $99.99 for a limited time, I think most people will be stunned by how better their music sounds coming through the Beats Pill compared to their phone speakers. After all, this product is quite similar to the Sonos Roam 2 while costing nearly half the price with this discount.

How do Beats headphones stack up to the competition?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

For Android users, the biggest appeal of buying a Beats audio product is getting the latest Apple features in an Android-friendly package. While AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Max are some of the best headphones on the market, they're not fun to use with Android. By comparison, the Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds Plus, and Beats Pill are all fully-featured on Android. In fact, some of them have Android-exclusive features.

It's worth noting that Beats' best competitor to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is the Powerbeats Pro 2, which aren't on sale yet — they just came out last month. With that being said, every single Beats product on this list is discounted to a fraction of the price of the Powerbeats Pro 2 ($250), so you aren't missing out.

If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones or earbuds, or even a Bluetooth speaker, there's a great Beats sale available. These deals won't last forever, so act now if you want to snag one of them.