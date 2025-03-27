Uh, is this a joke? Best Buy carves 49% OFF my favorite noise-cancelling headphones from Beats
That's $170 off the Beats Studio Pro!
Best Buy's Spring Sale may be over, but you can still claim one of the best headphone deals that I've seen all year. The Beats Studio Pro, a versatile pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life, are still chilling with a whopping 49% discount on the retailer's site, knocking the price all the way down to $179.99. As if that wasn't enough on its own, Best Buy will also give you three free months of Apple Music AND three free months of Apple Fitness Plus with your purchase, a combined value of over 60 bucks.
Beats Studio Pro: $349.99 $179.95 at Best Buy
Purchase a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones from Best Buy today and you'll get a straight $170 slashed off the purchase price. This is one of the leftover Best Buy spring deals that's sure to expire soon, so act fast if you're interested!
Like many of the best wireless headphones out there, the Beats Studio Pro are all about putting the listener into the driver's seat. You get fancy features like active noise cancellation, head tracking, and spatial audio support straight out of the box, but the value really shines through the headphones' potential for personalization. You get a ton of customizable EQ options through the companion Beats app, plus three pre-installed sound profiles — Beats Signature, Entertainment, and Conversation.
Beats Signature is meant to provide the classic listening experience for audiophiles, utilizing the Studio Pro's 40mm drivers and dynamic head tracking to deliver super-immersive sound, regardless of genre. The Entertainment profile, on the other hand, automatically adjusts to optimize the sound of movies, TV shows, and games, while the Conversation preset is meant for phone calls and meetings.
Now, I'll be real with you: given the age of the Beats Studio Pro (the headphones dropped in 2023), I wouldn't pay full price at this point. You could easily take that $350 and buy the Sony XM5 instead for a considerably better experience all around. But pair these noise-cancelling headphones with nearly 50% off AND three free months of Apple Music? That's pretty much a no-brainer recommendation from me.
