Smart glasses Black Friday sales are STILL happening, but these are the only three you should care about

Looking to grab a pair of smart display glasses for cheap, even after Black Friday? Our three highest-rated smart glasses are all on sale even after Black Friday is over, and the RayNeo Air 3s Pro are even cheaper now than they were just yesterday, down to an impressive $234.

All three pairs of glasses provide you with a massive wearable OLED display in a svelte glasses form factor, allowing you to plug them into your smartphone, Steam Deck, laptop, or several other devices. That gives you a personal, private screen that won't hurt your neck. Whether you're looking for the best image quality, lowest price, or widest range of compatible products, I'm here to help you make the right choice today.

Best overall smart display glasses

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Xreal One has been our top choice since it launched earlier this year. My Xreal One review will help you understand what makes it the best if you want all the details, but the skinny is that Xreal One glasses come with the industry's first-ever dedicated chipset, allowing it to do things no other pair of glasses can. They're also down to $399, the lowest price we've seen yet; a full $100 off!

Paramount to that experience is the ability to "mount" the virtual screen to an imaginary wall in front of you. When you plug Xreal One into any compatible device, the virtual screen in front of you stays in place just as a physical TV or monitor would, so you can move your head or body around normally, and that monitor will stay in place.

All other smart glasses "pin" the display to your face, which means that even the slightest jitter will make that display jostle a