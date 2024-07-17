The Amazon Fire Max 11 falls to the lowest price we have ever witnessed

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, offering a wide range of top-notch tablet deals across the board. One of the best tablet deals you'll find today stars the Fire Max 11, Amazon's premium tablet. You can get $120 off the 128GB Fire Max 11 tablet during the ongoing sale, for powerful performance at an even more approachable price than usual.

The Fire Max 11 rocks around 14 hours of battery life—more than most tablets at this price point—along with a beautiful 11-inch screen. With this limited-time discount, you can get the 64GB configuration for 39% off or spend a little more to snag the larger 128GB storage version for 43% off without the annoyance of lock screen advertising. I recommend the 128GB version as you save more and just get better value for your money.

✅Recommended if: you want a moderately powerful 11-inch Android tablet that's ideal for light work and media consumption.

❌Skip this deal if: you need access to the Play Store and want to run heavier apps.

The Fire Max 11 tablet landed second in our list of the Best Amazon Fire tablets, primarily due to its huge screen and powerful performance compared to some of the company's other options. Users appreciate the tablet's long battery life, which can often reach around 14 hours even when in use. In addition, features like Show Mode and the Home Dashboard make this tablet easy to use with other Alexa-enabled devices.

This particular deal features both the 128GB Fire Max 11 as well as its lower-specced 64GB counterpart. If you're looking to save around $30 more by buying the 64GB variant instead, it's worth noting that both storage configurations come with expandable storage using microSD cards of up to 1TB.

The best memory cards for Amazon Fire tablets are on sale until the day ends. If you buy the 64GB Fire Max 11, be sure to grab the SanDisk Ultra 64GB MicroSD Card for $9.72 at Amazon, saving you 25% during Prime Day 2024.