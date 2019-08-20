But, like all devices, sometimes things go wrong and you need to troubleshoot a problem. So whether you've just bought your first PlayStation 4, or you just need a little help getting started, we're here for you. In this article, we're going to document all of the resources you will need to ensure that your PlayStation experience is the best it possibly can be. This includes explaining which upgrades work (both software & hardware), how to fix common or complex issues, and more.
We've included links to each section in this guide so that you can easily find the specific pieces of information you may need regarding your PlayStation. Hopefully you'll find something that answers your questions.
- All about your current console update
- Get started with your PlayStation 4
- Frequently asked questions
- Troubleshooting
- Cool things to do with your PS4
All about your current console update: 6.71
PlayStation's latest firmware update, 6.71, doesn't add much in terms of new features. This update was mainly meant for minor performance improvements.
Get started with your PlayStation 4
It doesn't matter you're a new PlayStation owner or just trying to figure something out, sometimes things go wrong or are difficult to figure out. We've got plenty of resources to help you with troubleshooting and mapping out all the commands for your new console.
What to do as a new PlayStation owner
- How to set up your PlayStation 4
- How to set up your entertainment center for a PlayStation 4 Pro
- Tips for getting the best battery life out of your PlayStation 4 controller
- How to block and report players on PlayStation 4
- How to set up two-factor authentication on your PlayStation 4
- How to set up PS4 Remote Play
When buying a new PlayStation after already owning one
- How to transfer data from your old PlayStation 4 to your new PlayStation4
- How to set up parental controls
Navigating your PlayStation Store
- Should you buy physical games or digital games?
- How to make a PlayStation Store Wishlist
- How to use PlayStation gift cards
- How to download from the Japanese PlayStation Store
- How to pre-install a pre-ordered PlayStation 4 game
Frequently asked questions for PlayStation 4
How to
- How to connect to your PlayStation 4 to hotel Wi-Fi
- How to hide PlayStation 4 games in your library
- How to manage multiple accounts on your PlayStation 4
- How to increase download speeds on PlayStation 4
- How to set up Gameshare on your PlayStation 4
- How to delete games from your PlayStation 4
- How to buy a digital copy of a PlayStation 4 game for your friend
- How to check your PlayStation 4's current software version
- How to enable HDR for PlayStation 4 on popular 4K TVs
- How to stream directly to Twitch or YouTube from your PS4
- How to change NAT type on PlayStation 4 with port forwarding
- How to adjust audio controls on your PlayStation 4
- How to use family sharing on PlayStation Plus
- How to turn off auto-renewal on your PlayStation Plus subscription
- How to clean your PlayStation 4 console
- How to turn off auto updates for games on PlayStation 4
- How to prep your PlayStation 4 for sale
- How to change the theme of your PlayStation 4 home screen
- How to eject a disc from your PlayStation 4
- How to share photos and videos from PlayStation Network
- How to enable 4K resolution on your PS4 Pro
- How to upgrade your PlayStation 4 hard drive
- How to set up a PlayStation 4 Pro for maximum airflow
- How to tell if a controller is fake or authentic before you buy
- How to use a universal remote on PlayStation 4
- How to replace the PS4 controller battery
Can I, Should I?
- Can you play PlayStation 4 games while they download?
- Should you purchase a Gigabit internet package for PlayStation 4?
- Should you use an ethernet cable to play PlayStation 4 online?
- Can you gift digital games through the PlayStation Store?
- Can you combine gift cards and credit cards on PlayStation Store?
- Can you replace the PS4 controller battery?
- Can I use a DualShock controller with PS4 Remote Play?
- Can I stream movies with PS4 Remote Play?
Misc.
- Do games actually download faster in rest mode on PlayStation 4?
- Do Android devices support PS4 Remote Play?
- What to do if your credit card won't work on PlayStation Network
- Are PlayStation 4 digital games region locked?
- Will any USB microphone work with PlayStation 4?
Troubleshooting
- How to deal with Blu-ray problems on PlayStation 4
- What to do when your PlayStation 4 headset doesn't work
- What to do if changing your PlayStation Network ID causes issues in games
- How to get unbanned from PlayStation Network
- How to change your PlayStation Network ID
- How to fix PlayStation 4 overheating issues
- Complete list of games with known issues after changing your PlayStation Network ID
- How to fix 5 common PlayStation 4 controller issues
- What to do when your PlayStation 4 won't accept a disc
- How to fix PlayStation 4 controller jitters
- How to make your PlayStation 4 faster with a Database Rebuild
- What should I do when my PlayStation 4 Pro gets loud?
- How to stop your PlayStation 4 from starting up in safe mode
- How to fix a flashing white PS4 controller
- What can I try if my PS4 controller has stopped charging?
Check out these cool things you can do with your PlayStation 4
- How to play PlayStation 4 games on your Android phone
- How To Add A Keyboard and Mouse to Playstation 4
- How to use a PlayStation 4 controller on Android
- How to use your PS4 controller on your computer
- How to wake up a PlayStation 4 with your phone
- How to use your PS4 headset on your computer
- How to play PS4 games on your iPad
