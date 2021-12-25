Like every other digital store, the PlayStation Store has a Gift Card program. You can buy these gift cards basically anywhere — either physical or digital — making them fantastic to gift for any occasion. Whether you're looking to pick up some of the best PS5 games or some of the hottest games to come out of the last couple of years, giving and receiving gift cards is always a solid gift idea. You might be wondering how to redeem a PlayStation gift card, though, and we've got you covered there.

How to redeem your PlayStation gift card on your console

Luckily, redeeming a PlayStation gift card is easy no matter what console you have, or if you'd rather do it on a computer. First things first, though, you'll need the code to redeem your gift card. Check your email for the digital code or scratch off the back of your physical gift card to reveal the code. In order to redeem the gift card on your PS4 or PS5, follow these steps:

From the dashboard on your PlayStation 4 or 5, head to the leftmost icon and go to the Store. Scroll all of the way down to Redeem Codes. Enter the code either provided in the email sent to you (digital) or on the back of the gift card (physical).

Other ways to redeem PlayStation gift card

On your console or on PlayStation's website, add whatever you'd like to buy into your Cart. From your cart, select Proceed to Checkout. Select Redeem Codes and Gift Cards when choosing a payment method. If you'd rather redeem your gift card online, simply head to the PlayStation Store and click on your avatar on the top of the screen, and select Redeem Code from the drop down menu.

What if the item I'm buying costs more than my Gift Card?

If you attempt to purchase an item that costs more than what your gift card was redeemed for, you can choose to pay the remaining difference through another means of payment like a credit card.

For example, if you want to purchase a $60 game but your gift card was only good for $50, you can use up that $50 and pay the remaining $10 with a credit card.