Best answer: Yes. You can use gift cards and credit cards together on the PlayStation Store by using PlayStation Network gift cards (PSN cards) or adding funds with a registered prepaid gift card.

PSN cards are the easiest way to purchase games through the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 users. They can be purchased as either a physical card or a digital eCard in values of $10–$100. Cards are activated at the time of purchase, and they come with a unique code. The physical cards have a scratch-off material over the code, while e-cards will be followed up with an emailed digital code. The only downside to PSN cards is they are limited to use on accounts from within the same country of purchase.

When you go to the PlayStation Store, enter your PSN code under Redeem Codes. Entering your PSN code here will add the card's value to your account's wallet, so when you go to checkout, there will be an option to use your wallet's balance before other payment methods. So if you want to pull from either your wallet balance or credit card, it's all in the order you use them.

These prepaid cards are a great way to gift a digital game to a friend. Since Sony doesn't allow digital game gifting on the PlayStation Store, you can just send a gift card instead. That way, they can still stock up on the best PS5 games available

Can you combine a prepaid gift card with a credit card on PlayStation Store?

While the PlayStation Store doesn't expressly say that it accepts prepaid gift cards as a form of payment, these cards are treated like debit cards once they've been registered. However, they will not work on the PlayStation Store without being registered first. To register your prepaid gift card, visit the website indicated on the card's packaging and follow the instructions.

Now that your card is registered, you can use it in conjunction with a credit card by first adding funds to your PlayStation Store's wallet.

Click on Payment Management. Navigate to Add Funds. Enter your gift card number like a traditional debit card, matching the registered information. If addresses don't match, it won't work on the store.

When you're ready to check out, use the funds you just added to the wallet balance before other payment methods. If you use a credit or debit card before using the wallet, the cards will cover the full balance, so be careful of the order you pay! Add funds with the registered gift card, use your PS wallet, and then pay the balance with a credit card.

With this, grabbing paid games is a lot easier. The best free PS5 games are great, but eventually, you're likely to want to play something you'll need to buy, so having multiple payment options is a good idea.