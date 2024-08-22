This new Mint Mobile deal gives you FOUR FREE lines when you buy one — no, that's not a typo!

It's no secret that I love Mint Mobile deals. Something about the simplicity of the carrier's offers is refreshing in the bloated world of complicated trade-in terms and eligibility requirements, even if the company's buy-in-bulk system isn't for everyone.

And then, of course, there's the free wireless. For a limited time, the T-Mobile-owned MVNO will give you up to four free lines when you add a line and switch from AT&T or Verizon. Just sign up for one of Mint's three-month data plans with a single upfront payment of $45, and the carrier will hook you up with four identical lines for free. In other words, you're looking at three months of five total lines for what amounts to $15 per month. But again, the catch is that you need to be switching from Verizon or AT&T.

Buy one plan, get four plans FREE when you switch from Verizon or AT&T Ready to leave your Big Three carrier? Switch to Mint Mobile from AT&T or Verizon and the T-Mobile-powered MVNO will hook you up with four free lines when you sign up for any three-month data plan. Since all of Mint's plans start at $15 per month for new customers, your entire family could be enjoying three months of unlimited data on the world's largest 5G network for a single upfront payment of $45. Compare that to your current phone bill and tell me that isn't an amazing offer.

✅Recommended if: you're an AT&T or Verizon customer and you're ready to switch carriers; you're looking for a wireless deal that will cover the whole family; you live in an area with good T-Mobile coverage.

❌Skip this deal if: you're locked into a device contract; you're happy with your current phone bill; you don't want to commit to three months with a single carrier.

Mint Mobile ranks among the best MVNO carriers due in part to its simplicity and speedy T-Mobile coverage. Its also interesting in the sense that you have to pay for your wireless in three, six, or 12-month increments of time, but you're free to change data plans or leave altogether in between those periods with zero hassle.

At any given time, there are plenty of great Mint Mobile deals to choose from, but it's unusual to find an offer that will cover the whole family. If you've been wanting to switch to a prepaid carrier but were discouraged by the shortage of family deals, this offer is tailor-made for you.

Need a new device too?