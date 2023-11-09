Mint Mobile just quietly dropped the best Google Pixel 7 Pro deal I've ever seen, weeks before Black Friday

Most Black Friday sales are simple: take X amount of dollars off X device and you're good to go, but Mint Mobile just launched a Google Pixel 7 Pro deal that's handling things a little differently. Bundle the purchase of the phone with any six month plan and the wireless carrier will drop $600 off the price AND give you an additional six months of wireless service for 100% free.

Not only is this the best Black Friday Pixel deal I've seen all year, but it's one of the best Pixel 7 Pro deals I've ever seen, period. It's not a straight discount, of course, but if you're looking to switch carriers or update your wireless service, this offer from Mint is a truly exceptional opportunity.

Score $600 off the Pixel 7 Pro and six FREE months of wireless at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: $899 $299, plus six months FREE with any six-month plan at Mint Mobile Bundle the purchase of the excellent Pixel 7 Pro with any six-month plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get $600 off the phone plus an additional six months of wireless service for 100% free. Whether you're trying to save money on your phone bill or get a great new phone for under the retail price, this deal is a win-win.

Let's look deeper into why I think this is the best Pixel 7 Pro deal of all time.

Despite being over a year old, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is still an excellent phone that could easily hold its own against nearly any 2023 device. For starters, you get the efficiency of the Tensor G2 chipset, alongside a stunning 120Hz display, great camera tech, and all of the unique software features that Pixel has become known for. Then there's Mint Mobile, a popular prepaid carrier that utilizes T-Mobile's vast 5G network to deliver excellent coverage for less cash than the competition, plus all plans come with a free mobile hotspot, calls to Mexico and Canada, and no contract whatsoever. It's no wonder we called Mint the best MVNO carrier in the business.

With this bundle deal, you'll be getting a legendary smartphone and an entire year of T-Mobile-powered wireless service for as little as $33 per month for 12 months when you pick Mint's 5GB plan ($389 total if you prepay). Even if you sign up for Mint's most-expensive Unlimited plan, you're still only looking at $40 per month ($479 total). Considering that the Pixel 7 Pro has a starting retail price of $899, this Black Friday deal from Mint Mobile is one for the history books.