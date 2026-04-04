Someone got a hold of the LG Rollable to show us all how it works, and it makes me wish LG were still around. But would you buy it?

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Remember the LG Rollable? It was a highly anticipated rollable phone that LG teased at CES 2021 before the company decided to exit the smartphone industry. It likely would've been the first (and, at this point in 2026, the only) rollable phone commercially available to consumers.

Well, despite the phone never launching, some people managed to get their hands on it. While we've seen the phone in action, Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything went a step further and took it apart to reveal the inner workings of this rather unique phone.

But that begs the question: if the LG Rollable were available, would you have bought it?

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