Who needs the Pixel 9a? The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is selling for the SAME PRICE at Best Buy right now

If you're one of the millions of people who sighed in disappointment when Pixel 9a preorders were delayed this week, I have some good news: Best Buy has just dropped a deal that carves $600 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL when you activate it with your carrier. That knocks the price of the super-powered smartphone down to only $499, which is the same price that the Pixel 9a is scheduled to have when it finally hits store shelves next month. No trade-in required, zero hassle involved.

To be totally honest, I'm half-expecting Best Buy to remove the deal when they realize they've made a mistake, so I'd jump on this opportunity fast if you're interested.

The most powerful Pixel ever built just crashed to a budget phone price

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 $499 with activation at Best Buy Heads up, Google fans: this is NOT a test. You can buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL from Best Buy and get a whopping $600 off your purchase with carrier activation. That means you're getting Google's best device for the price of the budget-friendly Pixel 9a with no trade-in required. The retailer is also offering up to $840 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken device, which means you could even get the phone for free if you're lucky.

Google's answer to the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a super-powered device with a huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display, efficient Tensor G4 processor, and an impressive 16GB of RAM. You also get the latest AI-boosted software features, seven years of OS/security updates, and all of the fancy camera tech that made Google such a legendary OEM.

If I had to dig up some drawbacks, I'd say it's a shame that the phone in question only comes with 128GB of storage, and comparing it with the S25 Ultra, you're also losing the convenience of a built-in stylus. But again, this Best Buy deal is knocking the price down to only $499, so I'm not going to spend too much time complaining. By all means skip this deal if you're happy with your current phone, but if you've already had your eye on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, this offer is worth your immediate attention.