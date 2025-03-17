Best Buy kicks off HUGE TechFest sale event — here are the top 10 deals that no Android user should miss

Spring is nearly here, and Best Buy is marking the occasion by dropping a bounty of excellent deals on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more. If you'd rather not scroll through pages and pages of products, you're in luck: I've scoured the list of Best Buy discounts and dropped the top 10 deals for Android users below.

The offers on display include things like $400 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro with activation, or this deal that carves a straight $230 off the top-rated Galaxy Watch Ultra from Samsung. Keep reading for more of my favorites, and don't forget that Best Buy's TechFest sale event ends on March 23rd. Good luck, and happy hunting!

My top 10 deals from Best Buy's TechFest sale

1. Google Pixel 9 Pro 256GB: $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Easily one of the best phones that Google has ever produced, the Pixel 9 Pro is an AI-boosted powerhouse with a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display, some unrivalled camera tech, and seven years of software updates guaranteed. Buy the phone unlocked during Best Buy's TechFest and you'll score a whopping $300 discount.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE: $649.99 $419.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a rugged, powerful device with lightning-fast Exynos performance, dual-band GPS, and a large, vibrant display. Grab the wearable from Best Buy today and you'll score an excellent $230 discount, no strings attached.

3. Beats Studio Pro Headphones: $349.99 $169.99 at Best Buy Currently chilling with a whopping $180 discount during TechFest (Black and Gold version only!), these Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones boast some solid active noise cancellation (ANC) with spatial audio support and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. All for over 50% off? Sign me up.

4. Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE 256GB: $649 $419 at Best Buy Attention, gamers! Our top pick for the best Chromebook for gaming, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE features a generous 16-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus you'll get solid performance from the Intel Core 5 processor and all the latest Google AI features.

5. Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $649 at Best Buy Although it may not be quite as powerful as its Pro big sibling, the base model Pixel 9 is a slick flagship with great performance, loads of AI software features, and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed. As part of its weeklong TechFest event, Best Buy is slashing a straight $150 off the phone when you buy unlocked. Alternatively, you could activate the phone through your carrier and increase the discount to $250.

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a versatile midrange tablet with a vibrant 10.9-inch display, included S Pen stylus, and up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Buy the Samsung device from Best Buy this week and you'll score a $150 discount, plus three free months of YouTube Premium, just for kicks.

7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $149.99 at Best Buy Months into 2025, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) remains a solid midrange smartphone with a glorious 120Hz OLED display, integrated stylus, and a versatile Snapdragon chipset. With these specs, the Moto G Stylus 5G was already well-priced at $399.99. Throw on a $150 discount, however, and it's an absolute steal.

8. OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $949.99 | $849.99 with activation at Best Buy Destined to be one of the best Android phones released in 2025, the OnePlus 13 features some of the best performance on the market with an IP69 rating and some truly incredible battery life. The problem is that we've hardly seen any discounts on the device since it was released, which is why this $50 price drop at Best Buy deserves your attention. Activate the phone with your carrier and the discount will increase to $150. Every penny counts!

9. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $399.99 at Best Buy If you don't mind using a foldable phone from a few years ago, check out this deal that slashes an incredible $600 off the Motorola Razr Plus (2023). Despite its age, the Razr Plus (2023) continues to impress with its versatile clamshell design, large cover display, and reliable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.