Click for next article

What you need to know

Amazon's head of devices and services, Panos Panay, had an interview with the Financial Times, where he briefly touched on those Amazon Phone rumors.

It was stated that a phone isn't exactly the goal for Amazon right now; however, Panay didn't exactly give a firm "no" to the idea, stating it might be "misleading."

Rumors from March claimed that Amazon could be seeking a smartphone do-over under the "Transformer" project.

An Amazon executive had an interview this week to discuss the future of its devices, and it might've soured any smartphone hopes.

A Financial Times interview with Amazon's head of devices and services, Panos Panay, shed some light on those "Transformer Project" rumors. A great deal of this interview with Panay covered Alexa, the company's AI, and how it could be implemented meaningfully. In the home, Panay discussed one area: simplicity was needed there, but then came the topic of a potential Amazon Phone, or the resurrection of the Fire Phone.

The publication asked, "What sort of device will you come forward with? Will it be a phone?" This generated quite the response from the Amazon exec, who said, "Here’s what I’d say: it’s just not the goal. I know there’s a lot of rumours out there."

Latest Videos From