Amazon exec says those phone rumors you've heard aren't what you think
This interview puts those rumors in a weird spot.
What you need to know
- Amazon's head of devices and services, Panos Panay, had an interview with the Financial Times, where he briefly touched on those Amazon Phone rumors.
- It was stated that a phone isn't exactly the goal for Amazon right now; however, Panay didn't exactly give a firm "no" to the idea, stating it might be "misleading."
- Rumors from March claimed that Amazon could be seeking a smartphone do-over under the "Transformer" project.
An Amazon executive had an interview this week to discuss the future of its devices, and it might've soured any smartphone hopes.
A Financial Times interview with Amazon's head of devices and services, Panos Panay, shed some light on those "Transformer Project" rumors. A great deal of this interview with Panay covered Alexa, the company's AI, and how it could be implemented meaningfully. In the home, Panay discussed one area: simplicity was needed there, but then came the topic of a potential Amazon Phone, or the resurrection of the Fire Phone.
The publication asked, "What sort of device will you come forward with? Will it be a phone?" This generated quite the response from the Amazon exec, who said, "Here’s what I’d say: it’s just not the goal. I know there’s a lot of rumours out there."