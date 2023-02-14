AC Podcast 592: The Curious Case of the Crumbling Google Pixel 7 Pro
Hot-button issue
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nicholas Sutrich, and guest Derrek Lee dive into some hardware problems with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, WhatsApp spam, Netflix's concerning new password policy, and so much more!
LINKS
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Six things we want to see
- The Galaxy S23 stands out because it doesn't
- My Pixel 7 Pro is shedding parts, and I'm not alone
- WhatsApp spam is getting out of control in India
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera review: More megapixels isn't always better
SPONSORS
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
