AC Podcast 592: The Curious Case of the Crumbling Google Pixel 7 Pro

By Jeramy Johnson
published

Hot-button issue

Google Pixel 7 Pro volume rocker falling off
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nicholas Sutrich, and guest Derrek Lee dive into some hardware problems with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, WhatsApp spam, Netflix's concerning new password policy, and so much more!

