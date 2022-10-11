AC Podcast 582: Google - alive and dead
They know what we like
This week, we cover everything announced at Google's recent Pixel event and chat about the demise of Stadia.
Links
Google's Pixel event 2022: The biggest announcements, from the Pixel 7 to Pixel Tablet
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Hands-on: The tock for last year's tick
Pixel Watch hands-on and first impressions: Google is officially in the smartwatch game
Why Google got away with such a boring Pixel Watch & Pixel 7 reveal
The Pixel 7 series finally gets Face Unlock, but the feature is limited to just that
The Pixel Tablet will become a major part of your Nest smart home
Google will never recover from its Stadia debacle
Forget Stadia, Google is getting back into VR in a way we didn't expect
Sponsors
Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab): If you really want to go incognito and protect your privacy, secure yourself with the #1 rated VPN. Visit expressvpn.com/android (opens in new tab), and get three extra months for free.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.