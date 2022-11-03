Early Black Friday Amazon deals: cheap TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $99.34 at Amazon Although they aren't the best wireless earbuds that we've ever used, we're quite fond of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live for their unique, comfortable design, powerful 12mm audio drivers, and wireless charging capabilities. And now we can add great price to the list. Amazon is currently slashing up to 42% off all three color varieties of the Galaxy Buds Live — that's Mystic White (pictured above), Mystic Red, and Mystic Bronze — bringing them all down to just below the $100 mark.

(Image credit: Fossil) Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch: $319 $229 at Amazon Hot off the presses this morning is a deal that carves a very generous $90 off the price of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, an elegant wearable that comes complete with excellent battery life, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+, and all the intelligent fitness tracking and health sensors that we've come to expect from the Fossil brand. Unlike many of the Amazon deals we've found so far, this isn't the cheapest that the Fossil watch has ever been (the price hit $209 last Summer), but if you want to pick up a smartwatch today, 29% off is a pretty tempting offer!

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is arguably the most innovative smartphone on the market, complete with a unique, foldable design, truly unrivalled performance, and flagship-quality camera software. The only problem is that it's $1,799.99, a price that puts the phone way out of reach for most folks. Luckily, Amazon is carving a very nice $300 off the smartphone, several weeks before the Black Friday festivities go live. Of course, $1,499.99 for a smartphone isn't exactly cheap, but keep in mind that you're literally getting both a powerful tablet and a smartphone in one device. The real question is whether the price will drop even lower as we near the big day.

(Image credit: Android Central) Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon In our 4.5/5 star review, we called the 4th Gen Echo Dot the "best Alexa speaker" that money can buy, which makes this deal from Amazon all the more tempting. The big A is currently slashing half off the price of the Dot, bringing it down to a mere $49.99. We loved the spherical speaker for its impressive audio (that can be customized thanks to EQ control in the Alexa app), stylish design, and the inclusion of the 3.5mm jack, and at this price, you really can't lose.

(Image credit: Sony) Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones: $249.99 $123 at Amazon Wireless headphones can be pretty expensive, so we were quite pleased to see this deal that drops $126.99 off Sony's WH-XB910N headphones. That's a jaw-dropping discount of 51%, plus you're getting a wireless headset with active noise cancellation, enhanced bass, and a built-in microphone with Alexa support. And did we mention up to 30 hours of battery life? Many folks will be waiting for the price of Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 to drop, but this is the next best thing.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 55" The Frame LS03B Smart TV: $1,497.99 $997.99 at Amazon If you've had your eye on Samsung's innovative Frame smart TV for a while, now's your chance. Weeks ahead of the official Black Friday sale event, an Amazon deal has sent the 55-inch version of the TV crashing down to a lowest-ever price of $997.99. This elegant entertainment powerhouse produces stunning QLED 4K resolution with Quantum HDR and Art Mode, a clever feature that turns your TV into a work of art whenever it's not in use.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf) Nanoleaf Hexagonal Smart Lights (7-Pack): $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon They may not be our bread and butter, but we always try to keep track of the best Nanoleaf smart lights because they're stylish, customizable, and easy to set up. Amazon is currently slashing 25% off the Nanoleaf Hexagonal 7-pack, which is the perfect amount for trying out a smart light system without over-committing. A $50 discount may not seem like a lot, but it actually makes the 7-pack cheaper than it's ever been, so now is a great time to buy.

(Image credit: Android Central) Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon Pick up a Fitbit Sense 2 through Amazon today and you'll instantly save a straight $100, no strings attached. It's not quite the cheapest that the smartwatch has ever been, but it's a nice deal if you're looking for a new fitness tracker. The Sense 2 comes with a sleek design, up to six days of battery life, and all of the intelligent health and fitness tracking features we've come to expect from the Fitbit name. Plus it's got an actual physical button on the side, which seems like a rarity nowadays.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon Samsung's cheap Android phone just got cheaper, thanks to this early Black Friday deal that carves a very nice 22% off the price of the Galaxy A53, a smartphone that we once called "the best phone under $500". For just $349.99, you're getting an unlocked smartphone with a stunning AMOLED 120Hz display, an all-day battery, and a flagship-level camera. The A53 has never been cheaper than this, so why wait until Black Friday to snag your new favorite device?

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) Amazon Echo Show 5: $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon These smart speakers include five and eight-inch displays respectively and are both at their lowest prices. These discounts cut even deeper than this summer's Prime Day event so we're fairly confident that these are the best prices we're going to see this year. So why not get a few Christmas presents sorted? Maybe one for you, and another for a relative then you can enjoy free video calls over the net? And if you're concerned about privacy, there's a physical shutter slide to cover the camera when not in use. The five-inch version is best suited to bedside tables or maybe a table at the side of your sofa so you can easily read what's on the screen. The eight-inch model is handy if it's going to live on a sideboard further away or you're going to need to see it from a distance while dashing around your kitchen using it to try and follow a video recipe guide. Still not sure? We've compared the two directly in our Echo Show 5 vs Show 8 guide.

(Image credit: Roku) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon It's not all about the Amazon Fire TV Sticks if you want to make your TV even smarter. Roku has been one of America's favorite streaming device brands for years. And while the remote isn't quite as enjoyable as Amazon's super responsive pointer the app selection is unrivaled (yes, it includes Amazon Prime Video despite it not being on the box art) and the interface is loved by fans thanks to its uncluttered design that isn't riddled with ads - something Amazon's devices are really starting to mess up lately. And today the 4K stick is half-price and a real bargain at just $24.99. Want to weigh it up against its Amazon rival? We've written this just for you: Amazon Fire Stick 4K vs Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra | $1299 $999 at Amazon The S22 Ultra may well be picking up a few Phone of Year awards over the next few weeks. It's packing the best camera of any Samsung phone out there and was smoothly merged with the Note series this year, so you'll find a built-in S-Pen stylus. $300 off is a massive discount on this stunning flagship. This model comes in Burgundy (it's kind of a big deal after all), and is unlocked for all carriers, so you can choose your own direction and maybe even pick up a bargain on those monthly bills for your data and call plans via something from our guide to the best MVNO carriers.

(Image credit: Future) Bose QuietComfort 45 | $329 $249 at Amazon Bose's QC 45 headphones are arguably the best noise-cancelling cans around for this price and are best compared with Sony's XM4 set from last year. The newer XM5 and Apple's AirPods Pro Max are significantly more expensive and you're not getting enough for the extra money compared to this deal in our opinion. If you'd rather hold out for a deal on Sony's superbly comfortable XM4, we regularly see them go for a similar price to these Bose headphones, but they're stuck at full price right now. $250 for either? You're winning either way.

(Image credit: Future) MacBook Air M2 (2022) | $1199 $1049 at Amazon Apple's 2022 update to the MacBook Air series brings with it the highly-praised M2 chip and the modern chassis design seen in the lovely 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros (we don't talk about the basic 13-inch model). As early Black Friday deals go, this is a banger as it's the cheapest price we've seen the new Air go for. You'll have to be quick though as most of the colors have now sold out. At the time of writing, only the silver model remains. If you're holding out for something cheaper or a discount on another model, keep an eye on the Black Friday MacBook deals guide from our friends over at iMore.com.

(Image credit: Beats) Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds: $149.95 $89.95 at Amazon If you're on the hunt for a new pair of wireless earbuds, look no further than this early Black Friday deal. For the next five hours or so, you can get a pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $89.95, which is a 40% discount! These earbuds will last up to 24 hours (when combined with the charging case), plus they come with Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 water-resistance, and Spatial Audio support. Again, this deal will disappear in just a few hours, so don't wait to make your move.

(Image credit: TCL) TCL 40" Class 3-Series Smart Roku TV: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon We expect to see loads of epic smart TV deals when Black Friday hits, but you don't need to wait to save a hefty chunk of cash thanks to this discount that drops an impressive 43% off the 40-inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV. For just shy of $200, you're getting a smart TV with vibrant Full HD picture, slim bezels, and over 250 free streaming channels thanks to the built-in Roku streaming platform.

(Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Chromebook C203XA: $249.99 $119.99 at Amazon Another lowest-ever price from Amazon, you can currently snag this ASUS Chromebook for just $119.99, a generous 52% discount from its regular retail price. This rugged laptop was tested to meet military-grade durability standards, with a spill-resistant keyboard and rubber corners to absorb shock. It's also fast and reliable, thanks to its MediaTek Quad-Core processor and a battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central) Blink Outdoor 2-Camera System: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon Surprise, surprise: ahead of the upcoming Black Friday festivities, Amazon is slashing a hefty 44% off the price of their Blink Outdoor 2-camera kit, essentially giving you two wireless cameras for the price of one. Amazon will often discount these cameras, so this deal isn't particularly shocking, but it's worth noting that the price of the 2-camera kit has never dropped lower than this. For just $99.99, you're getting two HD cameras with weather proof construction, quick and easy setup, and enough battery life to last up to two years with the included AA lithium batteries.

(Image credit: Android Central) Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon Black Friday is still weeks away, but you can already save a whopping 50% on the Fire HD 10 if you order one from Amazon today. Even at its regular retail price, the Fire tablet offers a ton of bang for your buck, with a beautiful FHD 10.1-inch display, wireless charging capabilities, and fast-enough performance to rival nearly any Chromebook on the market. The tablet has also never been cheaper than it is now, so what are you waiting for?

(Image credit: Android Central) Up to 45% off Google Nest WiFi Routers at Amazon Tired of dead WiFi spots around the home? Then maybe it's time you upgraded to one of the best mesh WiFi routers. The Nest system is often at the pricey end of the scale, but you can save up to 45% today in this early Black Friday Amazon deal. And if you're thinking they look a bit like a smart speaker, then have a gold star because the Google Assistant is built into the individual Points as well, so they'll give you even more options for voice control around the home. Take a look at our Nest WiFi review for more information.