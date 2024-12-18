I have good news (and bad news) about the Meta Quest Christmas sale: what you should know about these new holiday deals

The holidays are here and everyone is one of the hunt for the best Christmas Meta Quest deals. Although we still haven't seen the epic discounts that we were hoping for (insert crying face emoji), Meta just launched a few interesting promos that could help you save big on your next VR purchase if you play your cards right.

For starters, it's worth noting that most of the best holiday deals on the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S are about giving you free stuff rather than straight discounts. That's the bad news. The good news is that the free stuff included here is actually pretty great. Let's break it down. Here's everything you need to know about buying a Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S this holiday season!

What are the best Meta Quest deals right now?

Meta Quest 3 512GB: $499.99, plus free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest Plus at Meta If you can spend a little more this holiday season, upgrade to the Meta Quest 3 to experience one of the best VR headsets ever made. Buy the console directly from Meta and you'll get that free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (a $49.99 value) alongside a three-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus. There's no free credit to attach to the deal, but if you want peak VR technology with some free games for good measure, now's your chance.

Meta Holiday Starter Kit: $119.95 $72.49 at Meta It's not the huge Christmas sale that I was hoping for, but Meta is throwing us a bone by discounting a ton of its most popular games and apps in the Meta Store. Most of the offers appear in the form of a bundle, such as this deal that gives you five of Meta's most highly-rated VR games for just over 72 bucks. The Holiday Starter Kit includes copies of Synth Riders, Job Simulator, Walkabout Mini Golf, Demeo, and Moss.

Will we see any more Meta Quest 3S deals before Christmas?

With Christmas just a week away and most retailers calling December 19th the shipping cutoff, it's highly unlikely that we'll see any serious price drops on the Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S before December 25th. Still, if you want bang for your buck, the Meta Quest 3S 256GB deal described above is easily the best VR value of the season, just make sure you place your order before December 31st!