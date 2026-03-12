This Lenovo Chromebook was nearly perfect back in 2024, and now it's 57% OFF during Amazon Spring Deal Days

Click for next article

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale is live in the UK, but one of the best Chromebook deals I've seen all year is not getting the attention it deserves. For a limited time, you can get a stellar 57% slashed off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 11, a historic discount that drops the price of the laptop down to just £149.99!

What the Chromebook lacks in power it makes up in general versatility. Weighing just 510g, the versatile device comes with an 11-inch display, detachable keyboard, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.