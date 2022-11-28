Wait, what? The "basically perfect" Chromebook is now 75% off at Lenovo's Cyber Monday sale

The crazy weekend of discounts is finally nearing an end, so it's your last chance to pick through the rubble and find a last-minute Cyber Monday deal before it's too late. Luckily, the good folks at Lenovo have you covered. Head over to the manufacturer's site with the code THINKBIGCYBER14 and they'll instantly give you a whopping $450 off (opens in new tab) the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook. That's an incredible 75% discount, and it's a deal that seemingly clobbers anything that the other big retailers are offering this evening.

For a mere $149, you're getting a device that we once called "basically perfect" in our Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook review. Sleek, lightweight, and powerful, the C13 boasts a lightning-fast AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor, an integrated USI stylus, and a durable flip-and-fold design that lets you transform your laptop into a tablet in an instant.

These specs and more in a laptop that barely weighs over three pounds? What's not to love? It's worth noting that a similar deal cropped up last week only to sell out in a matter of hours. Will this Lenovo deal do the same? Only time will tell, but I wouldn't take any chances!

The "basically perfect" Chromebook is back

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook: $599 $149 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) Use the code THINKBIGCYBER14 during Lenovo's Black Friday sale and you can instantly save a jaw-dropping 75% on the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga, a truly outstanding Chromebook that comes complete with a convertible design, all-day battery life, and a reliable AMD Ryzen processor for smooth-as-butter performance.

More Chromebook deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're not totally sold on this offer from Lenovo, go check out our list of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals to see what else is available. We've seen quite a few retailers drop the price of these versatile laptops to $100 or less this year, so there's probably a great deal just waiting.