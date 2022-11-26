The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: prices start at $79 today!

With a particular Friday now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to focus on the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals. Some of these are a continuation of Black Friday's discounts, but we are seeing more fresh offers appear over the weekend and expect more on the day itself on Cyber Monday as retailers go for an extra push.

What we can tell you is that some of our favorite brands are really getting involved this year and there are plenty of deals available. If you just want something super cheap that will handle the basics with ease, then Chromebooks really are the better value alternative to a Windows machine. Seriously, put a $120 Chromebook next to the same priced Windows device and you'll be converted in minutes.

Today's best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 $79 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you missed out on some of the earlier Chromebook deals that have passed through, you're not out of luck just yet. Many of the best cheap Chromebooks (opens in new tab) don't do anything differently to stand out from the crowd, and that's where the Lenovo Chromebook 3 comes in. This Chromebook sports an 11.6-inch display with an HD resolution while being powered by Intel's Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. As you might have guessed, this isn't going to be the one for those who want to multitask, but considering that Best Buy is offering the Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab), does it really matter?

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook: $179 $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Lenovo makes some of the best Chromebooks (opens in new tab) on the market, offering something for pretty much any scenario. Just take the Flex 3 Chromebook, with its 11.6-inch display along with a lightweight and portable design. It won't any awards, but what you'll get is a decent and affordable Chromebook with a convertible touchscreen display. Even at its retail price of $179, the Flex 3 Chromebook is an intriguing option. But in another one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals, Best Buy has slashed the price by $80, bringing the Flex 3 down to $99 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $549 $329 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (opens in new tab) deal stands out as this model is specifically powered by AMD's Ryzen 3 5125C. Available through Best Buy, it also sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with featuring support for Wi-Fi 6. Over the past few years, we've gotten our hands on different variations of the Chromebook Spin 514. But the Ryzen-powered models are rather intriguing, as the onboard graphics are quite powerful. If you're looking for a new Chromebook, you're in luck, as Best Buy has knocked the price of the Spin 514 down to $329 (opens in new tab) in one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (4K): $999 $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) It's been almost two years since the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (opens in new tab) was released, but this remains one of the best-looking Chromebooks out there. Complete with its "Fiesta Red" colorway, the Galaxy Chromebook sports a 4K touchscreen display, and there's even an included S Pen which goes great with the convertible form-factor. Originally very pricey at launch, but now's your chance to pounce if you want something new. Best Buy has had the 256GB model's price taken down to $599 (opens in new tab), saving you $400 on one of the best Chromebooks. Alternatively, you can get the 128GB model for $50 less at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: $379 $199 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) In the box, you'll find the Duet 3 itself, along with a detachable back cover that doubles as a kickstand and a detachable keyboard that doubles as a case for your screen. Lenovo also upped the ante with the Duet 3, providing a much better 11-inch 2K display, capable of reaching up to 400 nits of peak brightness. There are also dual USB-C ports, making it easy to connect a USB-C hub to make up for the lack of a USB-A port. You won't want to miss out on Lenovo's Cyber Monday Chromebook deal which brings this beast of a Chromebook down to $199 (opens in new tab) from its original $380 price.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 317: $499 $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The majority of Chromebooks include either a 13-inch or 15-inch display. In fact, there aren't many Chromebooks that offer anything larger, but that's where the Acer Chromebook 317 comes in. This Chromebook features a massive 17.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, complete with a full-sized keyboard, including a number pad. Under the hood, you'll find Intel's Pentium Silver N6000 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And while the Chromebook 317 is definitely geared towards budget-friendly options, it still offers support for the best Wi-Fi 6 routers. If you're looking to get a Chromebook with an enormous display, and don't need much else, then head over to Best Buy, save $200, and get the Chromebook 317 for under $300 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360: $449 $329 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 offers a 2-in-1 form factor, complete with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, and is even compatible with Wi-Fi 6 routers. If you're a fan of Samsung devices and have been waiting for an updated Galaxy Chromebook, now's your chance as Best Buy has discounted this beast down to $329 (opens in new tab), a savings of $120.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebase All-in-One: $599 $299 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) This one's kind of cheating a little bit, but it's such a great deal on the HP Chromebase (opens in new tab) that you won't want to miss out. As the name suggests, the Chromebase is an all-in-one desktop computer, sporting a 21.5-inch rotating touchscreen display, along with dual B&O-tuned speakers. This might not be the best solution for some, but if you want an all-in-one computer for the kids to use when they come home from school, HP and ChromeOS have your back. What really is making this stand out from the pack is that you can get the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $299, a savings of $300 (opens in new tab). And you won't need to worry about getting a mouse, keyboard, or display for a desktop ChromeOS experience.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 (13"): $499 $369 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) While the Chromebook Duet 3 is arguably the best ChromeOS tablet on the market, there are some that will want a larger screen in the same form factor. That's where the Chromebook Duet 5 (opens in new tab) comes in, which has been around for quite a bit longer, but features a 13.3-inch OLED display. Like the Duet 3, Lenovo also includes a detachable kickstand and keyboard cover, making for a fantastic device for working on lounging on the couch. Surprisingly, Best Buy still has a deal going for the Duet 5, saving you $130 in the process and knocking the price down to $369 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14 x360: $659 $469 at HP (opens in new tab) HP is rolling out an incredible deal on its Chromebook 14 x360, bringing it down to just $469, $190 off what it usually costs. The Chromebook 14 x360 has a hinge that lets you tilt the screen all the way around, and the large 14-inch Full HD IPS screen includes multitouch recognition, making it that much more versatile. With Intel's Core i3-1125G4 under the hood and 8GB of RAM, the Chromebook 14 x360 is ideally suited for daily tasks, and it even holds up for casual gaming. There's a 720p camera, stereo sound, and a 58Wh battery that lasts all day with ease. For what you're paying here, this is a really good value.