Best Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest battery pack Android Central 2021

A fully charged Oculus Quest or Meta Quest 2 will give you about two to three hours of battery life, but if you have one of the best Quest battery packs, you can go even longer. For some players, the built-in battery is not nearly long enough for a good gaming session in most of the best Quest 2 games or for an extended media session in an app like Netflix. Battery packs are some of the best Oculus Quest accessories and can double, or even triple, the battery life of your headset.

Just what the doctor ordered : Destek Capsule Battery Pack Staff Pick This handy power bank is perfect for adding a bit longer to your VR gaming session, 1.5 hours, without adding a lot of weight. At 1.97oz, it simply plugs directly into the USB-C port on the side of your headset. No cords to fuss with or need to worry about powering it on or off. With the Destek Capsule Battery Pack, you just plug and play. $21 at Amazon Pair it up : TAACOO Quest 2 headstrap with battery compartment Grab this headstrap and drop in any one of the power packs below to get a more comfortable fit with much longer battery life. $33 at Amazon Strap in : KIWI Battery Strap KIWI Design makes a simple little strap that attaches any battery pack below to your headset via adjustable Velcro straps. This pack comes with that velcro strap, a small USB cable to connect your battery pack to the Quest 2, and a small adjustable zip tie to keep it in place. $22 at Amazon Go for the combo : Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case This bundle is the only way you can get a Quest 2 Elite Strap with a battery built-in. The extra battery doubles the battery life of the Quest 2, according to Meta. There have been many quality issues with this strap since the Quest 2 debuted, though, so keep that in mind before purchasing. $129 at Amazon

$129 at Best Buy These are great for your Quest (and much more) If you want to avoid spending extra cash on a battery pack designed specifically for your Oculus VR headset, you may want to consider one of these battery packs below. Since these are designed with your smartphone in mind, they can serve dual-purpose for keeping your virtual reality sessions going longer and being able to power your phone when you're out and about. Big and beefy : Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger The Anker PowerCore 10000 offers a lot of reliability and power and is a popular favorite for powering mobile devices. It's high-speed and compact, so it's perfect for charging your Oculus Quest. The Anker PowerCore 10000 even comes in cool colors. From $25 at Amazon Powerhouse : Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Portable Charger The Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh is essentially a larger, more powerful version of the PowerCore 10000. It is a bit more expensive and bulkier, but will last much longer than its little sibling. It comes in great colors and can hold a charge for weeks. From $39 at Amazon Versatile and powerful : Aukey Slimline PD Power Bank The Aukey Slimline PD Power Bank provides the most versatile charge. It supports both USB-C for input and output, so you can even recharge it with your Quest's standard charging cable. With multiple charging ports, you can also use it to charge other devices, such as your phone, Nintendo Switch, or a tablet, all while charging your Quest. $40 at Walmart Lightweight : ZMI PowerPack 10k Portable Charger The ZMI PowerPack 10k provides all the power you need to keep your VR session going. It's small and lightweight, and the anti-slip design ensures that your pack stays in place while you play. You can also attach the battery to the back part of your Quest using Velcro tape. From $14 at Amazon

Best Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Quest battery packs

The most important thing when choosing an external battery pack for the Quest or Oculus Quest 2 is that it must support 5V 2.4amp charging. There are many batteries on the market with those stats, but there are many other things to consider, such as size and how long they will hold a charge.

Any of these power banks will let you stay in VR longer. Depending on your needs, some banks may be more suitable than others. We recommend the Destek Power Capsule as the best overall solution for keeping your Quest 2 alive for longer without any hassle. Using it is as easy as plugging in the little pill-shaped battery and playing for another 90 minutes.

If you'd rather have more playtime, picking up either the KIWI Design battery strap or the TAACOO headstrap replacement will make it easy to drop a big old battery pack onto your headset and keep going for many hours. The Anker PowerCore 10000 is the best battery to pair with these as it keeps charging simple, provides more than enough power to add several hours to your session, and recharges quickly.