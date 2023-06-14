GeekVR Q2 Pro vs. BoboVR M2 Pro: which Quest 2 head strap is best?

GeekVR Q2 Pro View at Amazon GeekVR might be a newer name in the business but they make the best head strap we've ever used on a Meta Quest 2. It's got a hot-swappable magnetic battery that doubles as a USB-C power bank for any device, an ultra-comfortable design that holds up even with lots of movement, and the battery packs are super affordable. For Hot-swappable magnetic battery

Battery doubles as a USB power bank

Most evenly-balanced head strap

Less expensive batteries

Holds tight even with fast movement

Strap fits bit headphones easily Against Face pressure might bother some BoboVR M2 Pro View at Amazon BoboVR has been the go-to name for Quest 2 head straps for years and was the pioneer of magnetically hot-swappable battery packs. They've got a large ecosystem of battery packs and head straps and the BoboVR M2 Pro is the best of them all, featuring a design that completely removes all weight from the face but it's not as stable as GeekVR's design. For Hot-swappable magnetic battery

Balances weight evenly

No pressure on face

Bigger ecosystem of products

Strap fits bit headphones easily Against Can be wobbly

Slightly reduces FoV

Quest 2 owners will know that the cloth strap that ships with the headset isn't very good. That's why people are always looking for the best Quest 2 head straps, and the two best ones are the BoboVR M2 Pro and the GeekVR Q2 Pro. And while these head straps certainly look similar in pictures, they both have subtle differences that make one better than the other.

GeekVR recently released an updated version of its Q2 Pro head strap and we're comparing that to the latest version of the BoboVR M2 Pro strap to see which is the best Quest 2 head strap.

GeekVR Q2 Pro vs. BoboVR M2 Pro: design and fit

BoboVR M2 Pro (left) vs GeekVR Q2 Pro (right) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Both the GeekVR Q2 Pro and the BoboVR M2 Pro utilize what's known as a halo-style strap. This means each headset places a lot of the weight on your forehead by using a large pad, and both headsets can be tightened or loosened by turning an adjustment wheel at the back.

The design of the straps allows for the best Quest 2 headphones that are bigger if you're someone who prefers a pair of cans instead of earbuds.

And both head straps actually slide onto the siderails of the Quest 2 instead of snapping onto them. That makes it easier not just to install them — I always feel like I'm going to break the arms when I have to remove other straps — but it's also easier to adjust the fit a bit since they slide on. And there's always the slight possibility that this design will also work on the Quest 3.

BoboVR's design takes all the weight off your face but can easily come loose if you move too quickly.

But that's mainly where the design similarities end. Bobo improved on the typical halo strap design — which was popularized by the original PSVR — by adding in two extra hinges. These extra hinges work together like a fulcrum and completely relieve pressure on the face.

With the BoboVR M2 Pro, you won't have any discomfort at all caused by the headset resting on your face because there's no weight on your face at all. That's a huge change from the cloth strap that ships with the Quest 2 which places most of the weight on your face.

BoboVR M2 Pro (left) vs GeekVR Q2 Pro (right) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

But there's a downside to this design, too. While it can be extremely comfortable, it also means the headset doesn't hold fast to your face when you look down or turn your head quickly. Depending on which games you play, this could turn into a huge annoyance.

GeekVR's design evenly distributes weight and keeps the headset tight on your face no matter how you move.

Not only that but, because it doesn't hold tight to your face, your field of view (FoV) of the virtual world gets slightly reduced.

That's why I prefer the GeekVR Q2 Pro's design. It's a hybrid of the BoboVR M2 Pro's multi-hinge design and the official Meta Quest Elite Strap design which delivers the best of both worlds without most of the negatives.

BoboVR M2 Pro (left) vs GeekVR Q2 Pro (right) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

GeekVR's design helps evenly distribute the weight around your head with its large forehead pad and comfy head strap design, plus, it keeps a little bit of weight on your face. This means the Quest 2 won't wobble or shift at all, even when playing the most action-packed best Quest 2 games.

Additionally, being tight on your face also means that there's no FoV reduction like the BoboVR M2 Pro has.

For me, these aspects are more important than the slight comfort increase of having zero weight on my face. Plus, GeekVR's design still relieves a lot of pressure from the face because of the forehead pad, so it still feels a lot more comfortable than the cloth strap that ships with the Quest 2.

GeekVR Q2 Pro vs. BoboVR M2 Pro: batteries

BoboVR M2 Pro (left) vs GeekVR Q2 Pro (right) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Bobo pioneered magnetically hot-swappable batteries with its headset and, like anything good in tech, other companies have followed suit and created similar products. GeekVR is one such company and the GeekVR Q2 Pro offers the same style of magnetically hot-swappable battery style that the BoboVR M2 Pro uses.

These batteries are charged separately from the headset, which means you can buy more than one and swap them out as needed. Both headsets will offer an additional 2-3 hours of battery life with each battery pack, so make sure to buy enough to keep your longest play sessions going.

Because they've been around longer, Bobo has a number of different straps and accessories that fit its battery packs. You can even get a nice little docking station to make it more convenient to charge the batteries and keep them within reach.

Both headsets have magnetically hot-swappable battery packs that last 2-3 hours apiece.

Both head straps have battery mounts at the same point: on the back, right above the adjustment wheel. The difference is that GeekVR's strap puts the battery a bit inside so it can't be easily bumped off while BoboVR's battery sits right on the top of the back padding.

In both cases, this helps balance out the weight of the headset by adding weight to the back of your head instead of just having a heavy headset up front.

Both headsets also emit an audible beep when the battery has been successfully magnetically attached, letting you know the connection was successful without having to remove your headset.

GeekVR's battery packs can be used to charge your phone or anything else via USB-C.

BoboVR's battery packs have an incredibly useful set of LEDs on the back which illuminate to show you how much battery is left in each one. GeekVR's batteries, meanwhile, just have a single LED that will change from green to red when the pack gets low.

GeekVR's battery packs are definitely sleeker and look nicer, though. Plus, as GeekVR advertises, these can be used as a USB-C power bank for any of your favorite devices. Whether that's your phone, your Nintendo Switch, or even a pair of earbuds, it's nice to be able to justify a purchase of a battery pack when you know it's not just for your VR headset.

GeekVR Q2 Pro vs. BoboVR M2 Pro: which is best?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

For me, the GeekVR Q2 Pro is the best Quest 2 head strap. It's not just the most comfortable for my head but it also holds fast no matter how I move or how quickly I move. The magnetically hot-swappable batteries are a fantastic way to manage battery longevity on the Quest 2 and they double as a power bank for phones and anything else I have that needs a quick charge.

But I totally understand the appeal of Bobo's design. It completely removes pressure on the face and, for some people, that's the most important thing to help make VR headsets more comfortable.

GeekVR Q2 Pro View at Amazon Get the most comfortable Quest 2 head strap with an easily hot-swappable magnetic battery that doubles as a USB power bank for all your favorite devices.