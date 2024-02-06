Best Meta Quest battery pack 2024

The best Meta Quest battery pack can add hours to your VR play sessions, keeping you from having to take a break right when the action really gets going.

A fully charged Oculus Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3 will give you about 2-3 hours of battery life. For most people, that's more than enough of a charge; for others, the built-in battery is not nearly long enough for a good gaming or extended media session. This is especially true if multiple people are sharing a headset and there isn't enough time to charge between uses.

We've tested dozens of different head straps, batteries, and other Meta Quest accessories so you know you're getting the best when you follow our guide.

Battery packs are some of the best accessories you can get for your Quest because they can double — or in some cases, even triple — the battery life of your headset. Here are some of the best battery packs for the Quest and Quest 2 headsets.

All the best Meta Quest battery packs for Quest 2 and Quest 3

BoboVR M3 Pro or M2 Pro View at Amazon View at Amazon For the Quest 2 or Quest 3 BoboVR makes the M2 Pro for the Quest 2 and M3 Pro for the Quest 3, each of which adds supreme comfort to your VR headset and includes one hot-swappable magnetic battery pack that's also rechargeable. Buy as many packs as you need to keep going! Each adds about 2 hours of game time to your Meta Quest. Zyber magnetic battery pack for Meta Quest 2 View at Amazon Quest 3 and Quest 2 Already happy with your head strap and don't want to buy another one? Then Zyber has the perfect product for you! This huge 5,000mAh battery pack magnetically attaches to the side of your Quest 2 and adds several hours of playtime to your experience. Grab a second one and keep it charged so you can hot-swap them without interrupting your play session! NIVRANA VR Battery Pack Compatible with Oculus Quest 2 View at Amazon Quest 3 and Quest 2 While some Quest 2 owners don't mind storing a power bank in their pocket while playing, having to be mindful of a USB cable at all times can be a hassle. The NIRVANA VR Battery Pack is a cost-effective solution. It comes with a pouch that snaps directly onto the back of your Quest 2 headset. Best of all, the included 10,000mAh power bank provides up to a whopping eight hours of uninterrupted gameplay. AMVR 8000mAh Battery Pack View at Amazon Quest 3 and Quest 2 Rather than being strapped to your headset, this nifty battery pack from AMVR is instead worn around your neck, creating a more comfortable experience for anyone who finds traditional battery packs too heavy on their head. Additionally, it can charge the Quest and Quest Pro headsets, as well as the Pico 4. PrismXR Carina W1 Battery Pack Visit Site Quest 3 and Quest 2 This battery pack can uniquely be worn around the waist or crossbody over your shoulder, which helps redirect weight from your head or neck so you can move more freely while playing. The 10,000 mAh battery capacity means it can extend the VR experience anywhere from an extra 4 up to 9 hours. Plus, it can be used for other devices beyond just VR headsets. Hanpusen Visit Site Quest 2 only If you're still rocking the Quest 2 and looking for an affordable way to extend battery life, this battery pack gives you a reasonable extra 2-4 hours of playtime via its 5,000 mAh battery. But it also has a useful IR light built in to help enhance gameplay in the dark. With adjustable brightness, your late night or backyard game seshes will be better (and brighter) than ever.

Alternative options

When using a VR headset, it's best to use bespoke hardware. You'll get comfort enhancements and play like it was meant to be played. You can also use a regular old USB power bank but, keep in mind that having a battery in your pocket and a long cable running up to your headset can be awkward. Still, we'd love to recommend some options to get you going.

KIWI Quest 2 Elite Strap View at Amazon Quest 2 only KIWI Design makes a simple little product that attaches any battery pack you might already own below to your headset via adjustable velcro straps. This pack comes with that velcro strap, a small USB cable to connect your battery pack to the Quest 2, and a small adjustable zip tie to keep it in place. If you're planning to use a regular USB power bank and don't want it in your pocket, this is a pretty good alternative. Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger View at Amazon View at anker View at Target Big and beefy The Anker PowerCore 10000 offers a lot of reliability and power and is a popular pick for powering mobile devices. It's high-speed and compact, so it's perfect for charging your Meta Quest. The Anker PowerCore 10000 even comes in a variety of cool colors that will zhush up your headset. Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Portable Charger View at Amazon View at Walmart View at anker Powerhouse The Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh is essentially a larger and more powerful version of the PowerCore 10000. It's a bit more expensive and bulkier, but it'll last much longer than its little sibling. It comes in great colors and can hold a charge for weeks. Belkin Portable Power Bank Charger 10K View at Amazon Up to three devices at once This 10,000mAh charger from Belkin is more of a Swiss Army Knife compared to many others, with charging input from micro-USB and USB-C, so you can get charged from just about any cable. With 15W of output to a single device, topping up with this charger is quick and painless. Belkin Portable Power Bank Charger 5K View at Amazon Lightweight It's easy to seek out the largest possible power pack for your headset, but you need to remember you'll be carrying it around while you game — hefty packs aren't great for comfort. This lightweight Belkin power bank has a 5,000mAh capacity, which is enough to charge your Quest 2 about 1.5 times. MyCharge Portable Charger Visit Site While the MyCharge power bank only has an 6,700 mAh internal battery for a bit of extra power for your headset, it's super rugged to withstand your outdoor VR sessions. Plus, it comes with a carabiner clip so you can clip it to the belt loop on your jeans or your belt itself for a more secure fit. While you probably aren't going to be exploring VR worlds in the pool, this baby is waterproof, so you can take it just about anywhere.

What features to consider when buying a Meta Quest battery pack

The most important thing when choosing an external battery pack for the Meta Quest 3 or Oculus Quest 2 is that it should support at least 9V 2A (18W) for optimal performance. There are many batteries on the market with those stats, but there are many other things to consider, such as size and how long they will hold a charge. Still, connecting a battery pack can extend your gaming sessions in the best Quest 2 games without needing to seek out a wall charger every time you take a break.

The BoboVR M3 Pro for the Meta Quest 3 or BoboVR M2 Pro for the Quest 2 are the best way to add comfort to your play sessions and keep them going for longer with the ingenious magnetically detachable, hot-swappable and rechargeable battery packs. It's the most foolproof way to get longer battery life and not have to worry about a cord getting in the way.

Any of these power banks will let you stay in VR longer. Depending on your needs, some banks may be more suitable than others. Go with the largest battery capacity you can afford to get the most out of the extra charging abilities.