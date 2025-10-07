An internet connection is something that's easily taken for granted until you have a bad or unreliable one. As someone without access to high-speed or fiber internet, I need to make the most of the limited speeds I have, and that starts with a great router. For those in the Android and Google ecosystems, the best one might be the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro mesh system, and it's heavily discounted for Prime Day.

Nest Wi-Fi Pro is sold in packs of one, two, or three, depending on how many access points you need. The base is a Nest Wi-Fi Pro router with a minimalist design and Wi-Fi 6E support, and each one can cover up to 2,200 square feet. Pair a few of them together and you can get blazing-fast internet speeds across your entire home, no matter the size.

Depending on how many you need and what color you choose, you can save up to 40% on Nest Wi-Fi Pro for a limited time. The cheapest one-pack is under $120, and a multicolor three-pack is only $266 — stellar deals on routers with this many features.

✅Recommended if: you want a Wi-Fi 6E mesh router system; you need a router that's easy to use with great software; you value smart home support with Matter and Thread tech included.

❌Skip this deal if: you have a need for a Wi-Fi 7 router; you need to plug in lots of Ethernet devices.

Why every Android user should consider a Google Wi-Fi Pro mesh network

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

When I'm not writing, I'm usually serving as on-call tech support for my friends and family. Eventually, I got sick of dealing with router issues, and just told everyone to get Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro routers — that's a true story. They're so easy to use, requiring only two cables and a few taps in the Google Home app for iOS or Android to get started. My parents figured it out while I was across the country, and that's a testament to the Nest Wi-Fi Pro's ease-of-use.

The software experience gets better as you continue using the Nest Wi-Fi Pro. You can open up the Google Home app to test your entire network's connection, or even a specific access point. It'll let you know when something's not right automatically with a push notification. My Nest router usually lets me know when there's an outage before my internet service provider knows.

Within the app, you can control everything from the brightness of the status light to the network settings. There's even an option to restart a Wi-Fi access point remotely — no more trying to unplug and plug in your router.

Notably, the Nest Wi-Fi Pro only supports Wi-Fi 6E, not the newer Wi-Fi 7 standard. That's a bit of a bummer, but Google's claimed top speeds of up to 5.4 Gbps will be more than enough for most people. It's over five times the speed of my own internet plan. Additionally, Wi-Fi 6E uses three frequency bands — 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz — to reduce interference and bring you faster real-world wireless speeds.

I have a 1-Gig plan, and routinely hit 900Mbps wireless speeds on my Nest Wi-Fi Pro network, which is pretty outstanding. That's exactly what you want to see as an Android user. The latest Google Pixel 10 supports Wi-Fi 6E, and the Google Pixel 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25, and OnePlus 13 all support Wi-Fi 7. If you don't have at least a Wi-Fi 6E router, you're missing out, which is why you should score a Nest Wi-Fi Pro at a discount while you can.