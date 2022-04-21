Samsung unveils sustainable Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy S21 accessories for Earth Day 2022

What you need to know

Earth Day 2022 is on Friday, April 22.

Samsung has partnered with plant-based designer Sean Wotherspoon to create new eco-friendly accessories for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy S21.

The new accessories will be available Friday along with new watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 4.

With Earth Day 2022 just a day away, Samsung is launching new accessories to celebrate the occasion. The company has partnered with plant-based designer Sean Wotherspoon on a set of sustainable cases for the Galaxy S21 and watch bands for the Galaxy Watch 4.

The Galaxy S21 cases are made from 100% recycled Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) which is also used to create the Galaxy Watch 4 bands. They're decked out in colorful and eccentric designs focusing on loving the earth.

“For this project, I wanted to showcase my hobbies – all the things that make me smile, like my son’s love of dinosaurs or the flowers from my garden," said Wotherspoon. "It is my hope that this collection inspires positivity and promotes mindfulness for the world around us."

The collection also includes a series of new watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 4 that match the designs of the new bands.

Image 1 of 3 Galaxy S21 Earth Day 2022 cases (Image credit: Samsung) Image 2 of 3 Galaxy Watch 4 Earth Day 2022 bands (Image credit: Samsung) Image 3 of 3 New Earth Day 2022 Galaxy Watch 4 watch faces (Image credit: Samsung)

This new collection is just the latest example of Samsung's commitment to sustainability. In September, the company launched a set of watch bands made with apple peel. In a separate post this week, Samsung highlighted the many ways that it's helping consumers make more eco-friendly choices through its products, from upcycled boxes to the Galaxy S22, which is built using sustainable materials like recycled fishnets into its build and comes in packaging that's 19% lighter than its predecessor.

"From the start, it was clear that we were aligned on our commitment to sustainability and finding real eco-conscious solutions people can use in their everyday lives," Wotherspoon continued. "It’s what drew me to this opportunity. The collection is a simple, yet powerful way for people to show their support of the planet timed to Earth Day."

The new collection of cases and watch bands will be available on Samsung's website on Friday, April 22, for $50 each. Although if none of these tickle your fancy, you can always check out our list of some of the best Galaxy Watch 4 bands.