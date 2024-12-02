I've used these Beats headphones for over 500 hours, and now they're 50% OFF during Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale
Grab a pair of Beats Solo 4 for only 100 bucks!
I listen to music a lot — whether I'm working, exercising, or falling asleep — so I'm always on the lookout for great headphone deals, especially around the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. What I don't look for is deals on stuff I already own, which is why I nearly missed this Best Buy deal that carves a whopping 50% off the Beats Solo 4, one of my favorite pair of on-air headphones.
As described in our glowing Beats Solo 4 review, these wireless headphones succeed in balancing warm, balanced sound with a lightweight, versatile design and up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. I'd recommend buying these wireless headphones at full price, but with a 50% Cyber Monday discount? That's highway robbery, folks.
On-ear headphone users: this Cyber Monday deal is for you!
Beats Solo 4 Headphones: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
As part of its massive Cyber Monday sale, Best Buy is slashing 50% off the Beats Solo 4, one of my favorite pairs of on-ear headphones ever. As if the discount alone wasn't enough, the retailer is also throwing in three free months of Apple Music and Apple Fitness Plus.
👀 Alternative Cyber Monday deal: get 25% off the Sony WH-1000XM5 at Amazon
✅Recommended if: you want straightforward on-ear headphones with balanced audio and a super lightweight, comfortable fit; you value great battery life.
❌Skip this deal if: you need features like ANC (active noise cancellation) and comprehensive EQ settings; you can afford to spend another 100 bucks or so (might I recommend the Sony WH-1000XM4, if so?)
Sure, with the Solo 4, you'll miss out on premium features like noise cancellation and Hi-Res audio support — and these aren't exactly the best-sounding headphones ever built — but they're the kind of take-anywhere, listen-to-anything cans that you can easily toss into a backpack or wear on a long hike without worrying. You even get a few surprising features out of the deal, such as spatial audio support (that actually works) and some ultra-fast charging capabilities. The Beats Solo 4 are all about balance and value, and in those regards, they're an absolute triumph.
