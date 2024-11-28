Hurry! Drown out the family drama with $80 OFF our favorite wireless earbuds during Best Buy's Black Friday sale

It's that time of year when earbud deals and other major discounts hit the internet: Black Friday. This year, you can get $80 off the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 wireless earbuds from Best Buy, marking a solid deal on our favorite earbuds on the market.

We love these wireless earbuds for their high-quality audio that rings in at a more affordable price than most, their active noise cancellation (perfect for blocking out the fam during the holidays), improved spatial audio and head tracking from the last generation version, and the easy-to-use Sound Plus app. These may be Jabra's last attempt in the earbud audio world, but they're definitely going out on a high point—and you may as well be the benefactor of the extra low price tag.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds: $279.99 $199.99 at Best Buy for Black Friday The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are our favorite wireless earbuds, especially for their balance of high-quality audio, features, and affordability that make them an excellent pick—even amongst their name-brand peers. With an extra $80 off at Best Buy for Black Friday, these are looking super appealing, especially as it might be one of the last chances to pick these up as Jabra exits the earbud business.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds at a price that won't break the bank; you want earbuds that come with mobile app support; adaptive active noise cancellation and other audio features are major selling points for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a pair of earbuds with industry-leading battery life; you'd rather go with name-brand options from companies like Sony or Bose.

The second-generation Jabra Elite 10s are our pick for the best earbuds out there, so it's a real shame to see this company exit the consumer headphone space. For one, these offer high-quality audio at a price tag that's lower than most name-brand offerings, and this extra discount doesn't hurt either. These come with all the features a modern user typically needs in headphones, including a powerful adaptive ANC, spatial audio, head tracking, the easy-to-use Sound Plus app for ultimate customization, and a durable and long-lasting charging case.

The battery life is about six hours between case charges, or you can get between 24 and 32 hours total when using the charging case intermittently. Bluetooth capabilities in these offer up to 32 feet of range, and you can also use the included cable and charging case to listen via wired Bluetooth LE Audio.