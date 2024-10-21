The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 just plummeted to a record low price at Amazon, weeks before Black Friday

If you don't want to wait for Black Friday to find a stellar smartwatch deal, I have some good news for you. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, our top pick for the best Android smartwatch that money can buy today, just scored a whopping 18% discount at Amazon, knocking the price down to its lowest point EVER. No fine print, no strings attached — just good old-fashioned savings.

We'll have to hold off for a few more weeks to see most of the best Black Friday discounts go live, but in the meantime, this deal is quite the treat.

A Galaxy Watch deal for the history books

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (BT): $299.99 $244.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 7 is our favorite smartwatch on the market right now, not because it's the most powerful, but because it balances innovative features and premium specs with a price tag that's accessible for most folks. Buy the 40mm watch from Amazon today and you'll get even more bang for your buck, as the retailer is currently carving a historic 18% off for a limited time. Price comparison: Best Buy - $259.99 | Walmart - $244.99

If you're familiar with past Samsung watches, you'll notice that the Galaxy Watch 7 is more about careful refinement than reinventing the wheel. While the Watch 7 retains the vibrant, scratch-resistant AMOLED display, most of the watch's upgrades can be found under the hood. You get a snappy Exynos processer for smooth app performance, plus 40 hours of battery life, 13 heart rate LEDs for super-accurate monitoring, and a ton of new Galaxy AI software features. There's also 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, and the four years of guaranteed OS updates means you could be using this watch through 2028 before it starts to feel even remotely dated.

Like we already mentioned, the Galaxy Watch 7 doesn't look that different from its predecessor, so it probably won't be particularly impressive in the style department (although using replacement Galaxy Watch 7 bands can help). We were also disappointed to see that Samsung got rid of the Wireless Power Share feature that let you juice up your smartwatch using another device.

In the grand scheme of things, these flaws are pretty minor, so if you were hoping to find a great smartwatch at a discount before the holiday madness begins, don't let this early Black Friday deal from Amazon pass you by.