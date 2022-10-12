Get the banging Amazfit GTR 3 Pro for a banger price

Amazfit is bringing its A-game to Amazon's second round of Prime Day 2022 deals. The fantastic Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch is on sale for just $159.99 (opens in new tab) on Prime Day 2022. This stunning wearable sports a bright and colorful 1.45-inch AMOLED display and intuitive software that's fun to use. The GTR 3 Pro is a great companion for any device, whether you rock an Android or an iOS phone.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon Amazfit compromises nothing with the premium GTR 3 Pro smartwatch. You get a stunning AMOLED display and buttery smooth performance with all the features one could want on their wrist.

Amazfit's GTR 3 Pro is a flagship smartwatch equipped with a blood oxygen sensor, a heart rate monitor, and so much more. There's Alexa built-in for hands-free use, and you also get GPS onboard. The 331ppi AMOLED panel is absolutely stunning and easily readable in bright sunlight.

You can wear the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro while working out and track your workouts. The smartwatch features over 150 sporting modes to help you train and trace all your activities. Thanks to its robust 5 ATM water resistance, it is also a great companion while swimming for short periods of time.

The GTR 3 Pro's battery life is a show-stopper, promising to deliver around 10 to 12 days of uptime. We found the smartwatch's software to be excellent and its sleep tracking and other health features to be accurate. There's also a great companion app for your smartphone to manage all your data easily.

