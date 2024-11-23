Forget the Fire Tablet, get this 11-inch Samsung tablet for the same price during Best Buy's Black Friday sale

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus is arguably one of the best cheap Samsung tablets to buy. It offers everything you could ask for in a budget tablet, such as a stylish and lightweight design, great battery life, and storage expansion using microSD. This Black Friday deal knocks nearly 38% off the list price, giving you a cool $70 in savings. $149.99 is the lowest recorded price to date and this tablet has only gone this low a few times before. If you missed it then, now's a good time to get it for yourself or as a gift for the holidays.

From all the best Galaxy tablets that Samsung makes, we've ranked the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus as the 'Best cheap tablet' for its good combination of specs, features, and pricing. The one major differentiating factor between the Tab A series and the Tab S series is the lack of S Pen support. This is in no way a deal-breaker as for the asking price, you already get a solid package.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $219.99 $149.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus offers great starter tablet features like a large and bright display, expandable storage, quad speakers, and a decently powerful SoC. Typically retailing for $219.99, this Black Friday deal knocks 38% off the price bringing it down to just $149.99, for the 64GB variant.

✅Recommended if: You want a lightweight tablet with a large display; you don't want to spend a lot; you need expandable storage.

❌Skip this deal if: You need S Pen support; you need more than 128GB of built-in storage; you need superior gaming performance.

Amazon's Fire tablets are usually our go-to pick for really cheap tablets, but this Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is hard to pass up. It runs One UI based on Android 14 and will be getting the Android 15 update. It sports a large 11-inch LCD display with a Full-HD resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It's quite slim too at 6.9mm, and doesn't weigh a lot at 480g. It's probably a good idea to use one of the best cases of the A9 Plus. This deal is for the Wi-Fi variant only, but there's an LTE option for $50 more, should you need it.

64GB of storage might not seem like much, but there's a dedicated microSD card slot on the Tab A9 Plus which can be used to add up to 1TB of additional storage. For a budget tablet, Samsung still offers four speakers which is very good. It's powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is decently powerful for running basic tasks. Last but not least, you get a massive 7,040mAh battery, but the charging speed is limited to 15W.