This flagship was a watershed moment for Android phones — and now it's 40% OFF at Best Buy

Forget the Pixel 9: if you want a truly incredible Google Pixel deal, simply look back in time for a moment. The Google Pixel 8 Pro, a groundbreaking flagship that we once called 'The King of the Androids', is currently chilling with a 40% discount at Best Buy. No trade-in required, no strings attached.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $599 at Best Buy Despite its last-gen status, the Google Pixel 8 Pro continues to impress in 2025 with outstanding cameras, AI features, and years of guaranteed software support. Pick up the phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score a straight $400 discount, knocking the price down to just $599. Activate the phone with your carrier and Best Buy will hook you up with an additional $100 off, or up to $240 when you trade in.

✅Recommended if: you want a powerful, AI-driven smartphone with great cameras, a sleek design, and about six years of software support remaining; you don't mind a last-gen device; you like to buy your phones unlocked.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer to have the latest technology; you can afford the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro boasts a glorious 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a powerful Tensor G3 chipset, AI-powered software features, and awesome camera tech that could easily hold its own against the best Android phones of today. And thanks to Google's seven-year software promise, 2023's Pixel 8 Pro will continue to receive OS/security updates for years to come.

But what about the Google Pixel 9 series? Well, if you're on the fence between the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 8 Pro, you simply need to decide how much you're willing to spend for a great Android phone experience. The newer Pro has more RAM and a slightly better Tensor chipset, but it's unlikely you'll notice much of a difference with regular, day-to-day tasks. If you're an Android enthusiast with some extra cash lying around, by all means go with the newer phone. But if you simply want a great phone that won't break the bank, the Pixel 8 Pro remains a masterpiece for the masses.

Need a backup plan?