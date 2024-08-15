Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Smaller size, bigger punch

Google Pixel 9 Pro $999 at Amazon $999.99 at Best Buy $999.99 at Verizon Small, yet mighty The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the first Pro-level device Google is offering in the same size as the standard sized Pixel 9. Featuring a rear triple-camera system, 42MP selfie camera, 16GB of RAM, and the powerful Tensor G4 processor with tons of amazing new AI features, all in a smaller package than ever. For Faster charging

Brighter display

Higher-resolution selfie camera

Faster processor

More RAM

Smaller size

One year of Gemini Advanced for free Against Smaller battery

Boxier design

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor could conflict with some screen protectors Google Pixel 8 Pro $949 at Amazon $999 at Verizon $999 at Visible Cheaper with some tradeoffs Last year's flagship phone is still kicking some serious butt thanks to Google's commitment to regular updates and feature additions. It's got all the best of Gemini, especially when you pair it with a Google One subscription, plus the award-winning cameras everyone knows and loves. For "Friendlier" curved frame

Bigger battery

Still gets six more years of updates

Lower price Against Selfie camera isn't as good

Less RAM

Slower, less efficient processor

No Satellite connectivity

Larger (if you don't like that)

Heavier

Google is making some radical changes to its Pixel lineup once again, and it's more than just a facelift. The Google Pixel 9 series represents the biggest change we've seen in Google's Pixel phones since the Pixel 6 launched back in October 2021. We're not just talking about a new design but also an actual choice in sizes this time around.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the first smaller Pixel phone with the same camera and hardware features as the largest Pixel in the lineup, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Previously, you'd have to opt for the biggest phone to get the best features and hardware, as we saw with last year's Pixel 8 Pro.

But what else can you look forward to? While Tensor G4 isn't a massive leap in everyday performance, it sports exponentially better AI processing — which means Google's exclusive Pixel apps and features all run better. It's also got satellite SOS connectivity, faster charging, more RAM, a brighter display, a better selfie camera, and a host of new features you're going to love. But is it worth upgrading to if you already have a Pixel 8 Pro? Let's find out.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro Display 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (1-120Hz), 2856x1280, HDR, 3000 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 240Hz PWM dimming 6.7-inch Super Actua display, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (1-120Hz), 2992x1344, HDR, 2400 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 240Hz PWM dimming Chipset Google Tensor G4, Titan M2 security module Google Tensor G3, Titan M2 security module RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Rear camera 1 50MP f/1.68, 1/1.31" sensor, Octa PDAF, 82-degree FoV, OIS, 4k/60 recording 50MP f/1.68, 1/1.31" sensor, Octa PDAF, 82-degree FoV, OIS, 4k/60 recording Rear camera 2 48MP f/1.7, 1/2.55" sensor, 123-degree wide-angle, macro, autofocus, Quad-PD, 4k/60 recording 48MP f/1.95, 1/2.55" sensor, 125.5-degree wide-angle, macro, autofocus, Quad-PD, 4k/60 recording Rear camera 3 48MP f/2.8, 1/2.55" sensor, OIS, 5x optical zoom, Quad PD, 4k/60 recording 48MP f/2.8, 1/2.55" sensor, OIS, 5x optical zoom, Quad PD, 4k/60 recording Rear LDAF sensor Multi-zone laser autofocus Multi-zone laser autofocus Front camera 42MP f/2.2, 103-degree wide-angle, autofocus, 4k/60 recording 10.5MP f/2.2, 1.22um pixels, 95-degree wide-angle Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2, Physical and eSIM, Satellite SOS, UWB Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2, Physical and eSIM, UWB Ingress Protection IP68 dust and water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance Security In-screen ultrasonic fingerprint module, face unlock In-screen optical fingerprint module, face unlock Audio Stereo sound, USB-C Stereo sound, USB-C Battery 4700mAh, 45W wired charging, 20W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging 5050mAh, 30W wired charging, 20W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm, 199g 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm, 213g Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Matte Black, Porcelain, Bay Software support 7 years of Pixel and OS updates 7 years of Pixel and OS updates

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 8 Pro: What's the same

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In everyday use, it's not likely you'd notice much difference in the core experience with these phones. Other than the Pixel 9 Pro's more diminutive size, both phones run Android 14 with the Pixel experience atop, including the latest Pixel Feature Drop. The Pixel 9 Pro launches with a few more features than the Pixel 8 Pro but we expect those to make their way to Google's older phone shortly.

Rear cameras: The rear camera setups of the two phones are nearly identical. They both use the same three camera sensors — a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera behind a 5x optical zoom lens.

The Pixel 9 Pro sports a better ultrawide lens that takes in more light, but we don't expect a dramatic quality improvement, even if the small upgrade is nice. Both phones also sport a laser autofocus module with multi-zone focus.

Temperature sensors: The only way to get the Pixel temperature sensor last year was to buy the big phone, but this year Google has outfitted the smaller Pixel 9 Pro with that sensor. It's located on the back of the phone in the camera island. Plus, now that it has FDA approval, you can even use it to scan body temperature whenever you need it!

Storage: Both phones feature the same amount of storage with identical price points between each. You can choose from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage and neither phone supports expandable storage via microSD card.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Protection: Pixels have had IP68 water and dust resistance for some time now, and there's no reason to expect that to change any time soon.

Display: Both phones utilize a very low 240Hz PWM dimming rate at all brightness levels. While this likely won't bother most people, folks sensitive to light flicker won't find either phone comfortable to use. That's especially true of the Pixel 9 Pro, which has an even brighter — and therefore harsher — display.

Connectivity: Nearly all connectivity features are the same between both phones. Wi-Fi 7, support for all types of 5G, support for one physical SIM and one eSIM, Bluetooth 5.3, one USB-C 3.2-speed port, and stereo speakers. The Pixel 9 Pro also has satellite connectivity, which I'll cover in the section below.

Software: The Pixel experience is one that you can count on to be regularly updated with new features every few months. Google calls these Pixel Drops, and they add significant value to Pixel phones. Google also maintains a whopping seven-year update schedule for its phones, so while the Pixel 8 Pro is a year old, you can still expect to see updates for six years to come.

Ironically, since the Pixel 9 is launching with the same version of Android that the Pixel 8 did — that's Android 14 — support for it will end with the same version of Android years down the road. That should be Android 21 if the count stays the same between now and then.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 8 Pro: All the differences

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

While much of the core experience of a Pixel is the same as the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro, there are a lot of differences between the two devices, starting with design.

Bold new design: If nothing, it's easy to spot a Google Pixel phone in the wild. That telltale camera bar sets it apart from every other phone on the market, and while Google has iPhone-ified the Pixel 9 series design, it still retained the trademark centered camera housing.

This time around, the camera bar has morphed into a camera island, separate from the side rails and prominently sticking out from the back of the phone. The side rails are completely flat, providing a stark contrast between the flat front and back of the Pixel 9 Pro's more industrial-designed exterior.

By comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro's curves were a lot more friendly-looking and feeling, with the back glass gently curving into the subtly curved side rails. Since the back tapered off into thinner side rails, this also gave the Pixel 8 Pro the illusion of being much thinner. I personally prefer the Pixel 8 Pro's design overall, and you might too.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Size: The next most obvious difference between the two phones is the size. With a 0.4-inch smaller screen, the Pixel 9 Pro is simply more comfortable to use one-handed than the Pixel 8 Pro. Plus, the Pixel 9 Pro is 14g lighter, meaning it's more comfortable for prolonged use on your little pinkie finger.

Anecdotally, users have complained about the growing size of phones for years and Google has finally answered the call by offering the same Pro-level features in the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. For comparison's sake, the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are essentially the same size phone.

Display: There are very few differences in the displays between the phones but the Pixel 9 Pro's display can get up to 3,000 nits of brightness while the Pixel 8 Pro tops out at 2400 nits. Neither of these numbers could ever be considered "dim" by any measurement, so while brighter is nice in the Sun it's not likely you'll notice a difference unless you frequent the beach a lot.

SOS: The Pixel 9 Pro is the first Android phone in the U.S. with satellite SOS connectivity, letting you reach out for help even if you're literally in the middle of nowhere. That, alone, might be worth the upgrade, depending on your lifestyle.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Battery and charging: The Pixel 9 Pro features a smaller battery than the Pixel 8 Pro because of the physical dimension differences — a 350mAh smaller battery, to be precise — but two things help offset that difference a bit. First is the charging speed.

With Google's new 45W charger, the Pixel 9 Pro can charge to 0-55% in 30 minutes. That's not particularly fast compared to the OnePlus 12, but it certainly beats a Galaxy S24, and it's marginally faster than the Pixel 8 Pro.

Processor: The second battery life difference is wrapped up in the processor upgrade on the Pixel 9 Pro. Google says the Tensor G4 is cooler and more efficient than the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 Pro, which, by comparison, was also cooler and more efficient than the Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 Pro.

We'll be testing this over the next few weeks, but the Pixel 8 Pro had no problem getting through a full day on a single charge, so we don't expect the Pixel 9 Pro to have a problem, either. If there's any one thing we hope most for, it's that the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 Pro stays cooler than other Tensors, which have a bad reputation for overheating and slowing the phone down.

That newer processor is also good for more than just better battery life, too. Tensor G4 is capable of processing AI-related tasks 2.25x faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all other flagship Android phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Given that all the new features Google announced for the Pixel 9 series are AI-related, this means the Pixel 9 Pro does Pixel things better than any other Pixel before it. Say that three times fast.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Better multitasking: The Pixel 9 Pro packs in more RAM than any Pixel before it, including the Pixel 8 Pro. We're talking 16GB of RAM versus 12GB of RAM between these two phones, and heavy multitaskers will feel that difference every single day. If you juggle lots of apps at once, the Pixel 9 Pro is the right choice.

Security changes: Google outfitted the Pixel 9 series with a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Some folks were happy when this rumor appeared a few weeks ago, but I've never had a good time with ultrasonic sensors, particularly when I try to use a tempered glass screen protector. I'm not convinced this was a good change, but time and testing will paint a better picture.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Selfies galore: Selfie takers will immediately notice how much better the Pixel 9 Pro's front-facing camera is. First off, it's quite a bit wider at 103 degrees, meaning you can fit more people into the frame without things getting awkward.

Second, the resolution has been improved and the new sensor is said to take in 30% more light than the old sensor. My Pixel 8 Pro camera review showed that last year's camera was pretty darn good but this kind of upgrade always helps things.

Gemini all the things: Every Google Pixel 9 comes with a free year of Gemini Advanced, which, as you might expect from the name, is Google's most advanced AI engine. As Google's official product support page states, "Gemini Advanced is far more capable at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration."

While Gemini is plenty powerful on its own, Gemini Advanced gives you access to the real brains behind the machine. If you're a tinkerer or just want to see if AI can do your homework, Gemini Advanced is a key tool for getting the most out of your phone. You can always pay for Gemini Advanced on a Pixel 8 Pro, but it's only included in the $20/month Google One tier, which includes 2TB of cloud storage and some other goodies.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Should you upgrade?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

You've heard the saying "bigger is better," and while that might apply rightly to some things, it's not always true with phones. In the past, only the biggest phones offered the best features and the most powerful hardware, but Google is changing that in a great way with the Google Pixel 9 Pro, the first smaller Pixel phone with Pro-level cameras and features.

If you're running a Pixel 8 Pro already, upgrading to a Pixel 9 Pro makes the most sense if you're tired of having a big phone or spend a lot of time in the middle of nowhere. The upgrade will get you more RAM, a better processor, a brighter display, a better selfie camera, and potentially life-saving satellite SOS connectivity.

The best Google Pixel 9 deals can get you the new phone for a lot less, too, especially if you've got a Pixel 8 Pro to trade in.

Google Pixel 9 Pro $999 at Amazon $999.99 at Best Buy $999.99 at Verizon Small, yet mighty A bold new design is just the start of the changes for the Pixel 9 Pro. It's the first Android phone in the U.S. with satellite SOS connectivity, and it's the first smaller Pixel phone with Pro-level features and the award-winning triple camera system on the back.