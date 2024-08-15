Is the Google Pixel 9 waterproof? The Google Pixel 9 series of phones all feature an IP68 dust and water resistance. This means that the phones are tight to dust intrusion and can be continually submersed in water without ingress.

Can the Pixel 9 survive a swim?

The Google Pixel 9 series phones all feature an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. With an IP rating, the first number represents the dust resistance, while the second represents water resistance. The "6" indicates complete protection against dust intrusion while the "8" means the phone can be continually immersed under 1 meter of water without any getting in.

While the Pixel 9 is highly water resistant, it's not technically waterproof as there is a possibility water will eventually get in. For the most part, you're safe from an accidental drop into the bathtub or swimming pool. You also don't need to worry about putting it away if you get stuck out in the rain. Still, you shouldn't use the phone underwater or deliberately submerge it without a special case.

The Pixel 8 series was also IP68 rated, and if it gets wet, Google Support recommends immediately removing the phone from the water, turning it off, drying it with a cloth, and then allowing it to dry at room temperature to avoid damage. For example, the pins in the USB-C charging port will still be exposed to water, and the phone could be damaged if corrosion forms on the pins, so make sure it's dry before plugging it in.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the phone only maintains its water resistance as long as it's sealed to outside elements. If you crack the 6.3-inch or 6.8-inch OLED display on your Pixel 9 device, despite being made of tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2, water could potentially make it into that crack, damaging the electronics. Similarly, the SIM card slot must be completely closed for the gasket to work properly.

With the powerful Tensor G4 SoC inside with 12GB of RAM on the Pixel 9 and 16GB on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL, this phone is worth protecting. If you can keep the hardware in good condition, these phones should last you years, with Google even promising seven years of OS and security updates. The Google Pixel 9, like its predecessor, will more than likely be one of the best Android phones for quite a while, and it's a nice perk that Google has committed to longevity with long-term software support as well as durable hardware.

Thus, you'll want to make sure you protect these phones with Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro XL cases or Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protectors.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $1,099 at Google Store NA $1,099.99 at Best Buy $1,199 at Amazon Pretty in pink The new Pixel 9 Pro XL takes Google's Pro-series phones to the next level, thanks to Tensor G4 and enhanced AI capabilities. The upgraded camera system also promises better low-light performance, and the battery can charge to 70% in just 30 minutes. This phone is all about speed and performance!