Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protectors 2024

The ginormous Pixel 9 Pro XL has a lot of screen real estate to protect. Something that's as big as the Pixel 9 Pro XL's 6.8-inch Super Actua display is a walking target. Naturally, you can't preserve its display without enlisting the help of the best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protectors.

So, without further ado, here are all the best screen guards for your Pixel 9 Pro XL. You can choose a tempered glass screen protector for just the screen or opt for a camera lens protector as well. There are loads of great options, including some that are made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic as well as hybrid "glass-tick" ones. Regardless of your preference, we've found the best of all categories for you right here.

Let's shop for the best Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protectors

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

ivoler 3-Pack Screen Protector Tempered Glass for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL View at Amazon Best overall We've been fans of ivoler for a few years now because of its tantalizing packages, just like the 3-Pack Screen Protector Tempered Glass for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. You get an alignment frame and three tempered glass screen protectors boasting 9H hardness. Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector PET View at Amazon Best PET film PET films are tough, flexible, and can self-heal from minor scrapes. The Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector PET is of the highest quality Japanese PET so you get superb touch response and protection. Anoowkoa 2 Pack Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector + 2 Pack Camera Lens Protector View at Amazon Best budget Anoowkoa gives you four tempered glass protectors in the box, two of which are for the phone's display and the other two are for the camera bar. As much as you wouldn't want to damage your screen, you wouldn't want to scratch up the camera lenses either. The price is very affordable for the number of protectors in the kit. FANGTIAN 4 Pack Pixel 9 Pro XL Film 7H Hybrid View at Amazon Best hybrid The FANGTIAN 4 Pack Pixel 9 Pro XL Film 7H Hybrid is a hybrid set of four films. There's a convenient installation frame and non-slip mat provided with the kit, so you don't have to worry about misalignment or bubbles while installing the Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector. OMOTON Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 3+2 Pack View at Amazon Best all-inclusive OMOTON's Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 3+2 Pack is a comprehensive box set that includes screen protectors for the Pixel 9 Pro XL's front display and its camera island. There's a useful assistive frame given with this multi-pack as well, but it's not as cheap as the Anoowkoa screen guard. UltraGlass UNBREAK TOP 9H+ Glass Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector View at Amazon Best drop-proof The UltraGlass UNBREAK TOP 9H+ Glass Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector boasts a beefed-up 9H+ hardness level, signifying its expert shatter-proofing capability. UltraGlass promises a robust military-grade 8ft drop-proof rating for this multipack.

Don't underestimate the power of a good Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector

Of all the best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protectors, the ivoler 3-Pack Screen Protector Tempered Glass for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL stands at the very top. It gives you the most value for your money, offering high-grade tempered glass screen protectors for the Pixel 9 Pro XL along with a self-installation frame. With three screen guards in the box, the ivoler three-pack gives you plenty of spares for emergencies as well.

Many people dislike the thickness of tempered glass screen protectors and how much they slow down touch response at times. For users facing similar problems, the Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector PET is an excellent and filthy cheap choice. Supershieldz is a well-known brand name in the biz, so you know you can rely on any products by the brand. Plastic screen guards like this are also capable of self-healing from small abrasions, scrapes, and bumps.

After you're done picking the right screen protector, be sure to check out the best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL cases as well.