OMG! I scored 25% off the Samsung Galaxy S24 during October Prime Day — can we just cancel Black Friday this year?

Amazon has been launching a Prime Day sale every October for a few years now, but the deals on display during 2024's Big Deal Days event are making me seriously question my holiday shopping plans. After all, why wait for the Black Friday deals to go live when Amazon's offers are this good?

For example, were you aware that the Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently sitting with a 25% discount at Amazon? That's a record-smashing discount on one of the best Android phones that money can buy, and it's pretty unlikely that we'll see the price drop much further when Black Friday hits.

Small phone, mighty discount

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon Don't let its small size fool you — the Samsung Galaxy S24 is all power under the hood, from the super-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to the innovative Galaxy AI software features. You're even guaranteed to receive seven years of OS and security updates straight out of the box, which means you could be using this phone into the 2030s before it starts to feel obsolete (oof, shouldn't have said that). Grab the Galaxy S24 128GB during Amazon's October Prime Day event and you'll score a straight 25% discount, which is the biggest price drop that the unlocked phone has EVER received. Need more storage? Pick up the 256GB version instead and you'll still get 23% off.

The Galaxy S24's compact design has drawn comparisons to an iPhone, but this is an Android phone through and through. You get all of the fun Galaxy AI features that Samsung has been advertising as of late, plus years of software support and outstanding cameras. The S24 also features a bigger battery than its predecessor, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is one of the best mobile processors in the game today.

Sure, the Galaxy S24 isn't a vast improvement over the S23, but when a Prime Day discount comes along and knocks the price of the 2024 flagship down to $599.99, I wouldn't blame you for considering the upgrade. Go ahead and hit that Add to Cart button, we can always do Black Friday next year.