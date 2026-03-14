The Pixel 10 Pro finally solved my biggest privacy concern with this one feature

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We all have that one embarrassing app we'd like to hide, personal pictures we want to keep to ourselves, or important documents that should not be easily accessible to anyone who uses our phones. I use a neat little feature to store anything I don't want visible in a secret space on my Pixel 10 Pro, including apps, documents, and other files. Hidden items don't even show up in the phone's search results!

Why would you want to do that, you ask? A password protects your phone, but there are instances when friends, family, or others may access your device. In some countries, airport security officials can check your phone — yes, even personal apps like your social media and gallery.

Let's also not forget that if your phone gets lost or stolen, you don't want a stranger to gain access to highly sensitive data on it, such as a copy of your passport or private images.

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Private Space hides secret apps on your phone

The feature is officially called Private Space and has been around since Android 15 first launched. Despite a slightly glitchy start, Google has since ironed out the kinks, and it seems to be working smoothly now. As long as you have a phone that runs Android 15 or higher, you should be able to use this feature. Some non-Pixel phones may not have the feature.

Private Space lets you create a separate space on your Pixel device where you can install apps with another Google account. This lets you keep things like internet browsing history and app history completely separate. Here's how you can set up a Private Space on your Pixel.

How to create a Private Space on your Pixel

1. Open the Settings app on your Pixel phone.

2. Select Security and privacy.

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3. Select Private space under the Privacy section.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

4. Tap the SET UP button.

5. Create or sign in to a different Google account. You can also use your main Google account, but that defeats the purpose of a hidden digital space as your app history will be logged.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

6. Set a lock code for your Private Space. This can be the same as or different from your main device lock.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

At this point, your Private Space is ready to use. To start using it, head to your app drawer and scroll to the bottom. This is where you'll notice a locked section labeled 'Private' at the bottom.

Once unlocked, you can click the Add button to install hidden apps or store hidden files in the space. This is also where you can fiddle with the Private Space settings outside the main settings menu.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Now, if you want to hide the Private Space itself, that can also be done. Just click the gear icon in the Private Space or head back to the main settings menu and locate the Private Space settings there.

Look for the Hide private space option and toggle it on.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

After that, the Private Space won't appear at the bottom of your app drawer anymore. You'll have to search for the keywords "Private Space" in your phone's search bar for it to appear.

Be sure to select a suitable setting for your Private Space's automatic lock settings. You can choose one of three options, choosing to lock the Private Space:

Every time device locks

5 minutes after screen timeout

Only after device restarts

If you don't set your device to automatically lock your Private Space, it won't be hidden until you have locked it.

A Private Space is like a second user profile on your phone