Google knows it has a Private Space issue with Wear OS, but there's no fix yet

Google published a new support page to inform users of an ongoing problem between Android 15's Private Space and Wear OS watches.

Users have reportedly received notifications from apps they've stored within Private Space, which isn't how the feature should function.

Google recently resumed its Wear OS Pixel Watch updates this week after Wear OS 5 caused devices to seize up.

Google's major 2024 Android OS release features enhanced privacy, but the company is aware of a glaring problem.

The company published a support page with information regarding the recently surfaced Private Spaces issues with Wear OS (via 9to5Google). Google reiterates that Private Spaces are meant to hide apps that you don't want others to see. However, it notes that some users with a Wear OS device paired with a Private Space-enabled Android phone are receiving notifications.

The post states users with a Wear OS watch set up to receive "bridged notifications" face this problem.

Naturally, such devices are not supposed to receive notifications from apps placed within a Private Space. Google states users might receive an alert from an app if their "private space is unlocked on your phone." Moreover, these notifications could appear with a "work profile" icon even if you don't have a profile on your smartphone.

Google's highlight post lacks information regarding a potential fix for Wear OS devices and Android 15's Private Spaces. The publication assumes a fix could arrive with a future Wear OS or Android 15 patch. At this time, Google hasn't detailed a fix, meaning another may appear later.

During Android 15's launch, one of the major features highlighted was Google's Private Space. The feature functions like a "digital vault," storing away your sensitive apps that you'd prefer no one else see. Private Space is useful for keeping apps like banking and health separate from the rest of your device. Users can secure the space with a PIN or fingerprint, similar to how you'd lock your phone.

Unfortunately, Wear OS devices are experiencing a disconnect that defeats the purpose behind hiding these apps in a "private space."

It's unclear if we are waiting for an update to fix this issue. Google resumed its Wear OS updates for the Pixel Watch this week after taking a break to correct a severe software problem. The latest Wear OS 5 upgrade caused several watches to seize up and stop all (proper) functionality.

More importantly, that update post featured an advisory: the next major OS update won't arrive until March 2025. While that'll be a lengthy wait, hopefully, we won't have to wait that long for a fix for Android 15's Private Space.