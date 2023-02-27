AC Podcast 593: Samsung Galaxy Ultra Iterative

By Jeramy Johnson
published

Samsung, Sony, and Fitbit in the news

The green Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with its S Pen on the back
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast Shruti Shekar, Derrek Lee, Shruti Shekar, and Michael Hicks dive into our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, impressions of the PS VR2, unwanted changes to the FitBit experience, what's new with One UI 5.1, and so much more!

Jeramy Johnson
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.