AC Podcast 593: Samsung Galaxy Ultra Iterative
Samsung, Sony, and Fitbit in the news
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast Shruti Shekar, Derrek Lee, Shruti Shekar, and Michael Hicks dive into our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, impressions of the PS VR2, unwanted changes to the FitBit experience, what's new with One UI 5.1, and so much more!
LINKS
- Sony PS VR2 review: Worth the high price
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Understated grandeur
- What's new in One UI 5.1?
SPONSORS
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp (opens in new tab) to start hiring now.
- Rocket Money - Visit RocketMoney.com/ACP (opens in new tab) to learn more about managing your subscriptions.
Android Central Newsletter
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.