Early Black Friday deals LIVE: the best tech deals from all over the web

Refresh

(Image credit: Android Central) Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds: $199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy Black Friday is officially less than two weeks away, and the deals are beginning to intensify over at Best Buy. You can currently buy a pair of Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds for just $120, a considerable $80 drop from their usual price. That's cheaper than what Amazon and Walmart are offering at the moment, plus you're looking at what we consider to be the best wireless earbuds that money can buy. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro come complete with up to 30 hours of battery life (with the case), some really impressive active noise cancellation, and a comfy, durable design with reliable button on-board controls. Best Buy is even throwing in a free four months of Amazon Music Unlimited with your purchase.

(Image credit: Android Central) Mint Mobile's Black Friday Sale: Buy a three-month plan, get three months FREE This is a little different from the other deals on this list, but it's too good not to mention. Mint Mobile is currently running a Black Friday sale that'll give you three months of wireless service for FREE when you join and sign up for any three-month data plan. Plan options range from 5GB per month to Unlimited. Since you can typically buy three months of Mint Mobile's service for as little as $45, you could be getting six months of unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and 5G and LTE coverage for just $7.50 per month!

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729.99 $629.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) We've seen a lot of exciting Chromebooks released over the course of the past year, but the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (opens in new tab) has quickly become our pick for the best Chromebook (opens in new tab). In our review (opens in new tab), we found that the combination of performance with its sleek design and the built-in USI stylus pen is just too great to pass up. And if you're in the market for a new Chromebook, you're in luck as you can save $100 on the Spin 714 in one of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. This model, specifically, is powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i5 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for your storage needs. Seriously, the Spin 714 is a fantastic value at its full retail price, so being able to save $100 makes this deal that much sweeter.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central) Spacetalk Adventurer Kids Smartwatch: $199.00 $179.00 at Best Buy When it comes to finding the best kids smartwatch, Spacetalk is definitely in that conversation. During our review of the wearable, we really loved the watch's overall design. It has a mature style to it that older kids will really like. It has a super-crisp display that gets plenty bright in the sun. Connecting to GSM networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, or MVNOs using those networks, your child can call and text you from nearly anywhere. The companion app lets you keep tabs on your child with GPS location tracking and even set up geofence areas so you'll be notified when the watch enters or leaves the defined space. You also can manage who can communicate with your child with protected contact lists. So if you want a watch that lets you and your child stay in touch, keep tabs on them, and encourages your child to be active with step tracking and heart rate monitoring — this deal on the Spacetalk Adventurer 4 is a great place to start.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central) Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa: $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy This is the second generation of Lenovo's popular Smart Clock Essential speaker. We've been testing this model for a month or so and can attest to its essential tendencies. This smart speaker does a great job of displaying necessary information like the time, temperature, humidity levels, and more. But it doesn't take up too much space on the countertop. The speaker isn't going to power a party but is clear and strong enough to fill the room with your favorite tunes. Plus, with Alexa built-in, you can ask questions, set timers, and control your smart home.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB: Get $300 off and up to $1,000 with trade-in at Samsung Samsung's early Black Friday sale officially kicked off this morning with loads of tempting deals on smartphones, tablets, and more. The funny thing about Samsung deals is that they're never simple, but the offers on display here are generous enough that they shouldn't go unnoticed. For instance, if you have a device to trade in, you can get up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a foldable powerhouse that's arguably the most innovative smartphone on the market. Pair that deal with a straight $300 discount and you could be getting the 512GB Z Fold 4 for as little as $619.99.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14" Laptop: $249.99 $99.99 at Best Buy Amidst all the holiday madness, Best Buy has just launched an additional 3-day sale inside their regular Black Friday sale, one that discounts loads of electronics and appliances sitewide. One offer that caught my eye is this deal that drops the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i to a mere $99.99. For just a Benjamin, you're getting a Lenovo laptop that features a fast Intel Celeron N4020 processor, a built-in dual Dolby Audio speaker system, and a nice 14-inch HD screen. Sure, the 4GB of RAM and up to 8 hours of battery life aren't perfect, but the price alone makes it worthy of your consideration.

(Image credit: Alex Dobie / Android Central) OnePlus 9 (128GB): $599 $349 at Amazon Looking for a good deal on one of 2021's bestselling phones? The OnePlus 9 is down to just $349, making it a highly enticing option. The design is gorgeous, the internal hardware holds up just fine in 2022, the 120Hz AMOLED panel is vibrant, and thanks to Hasselblad integration, you get standout photos. Throw in fast 65W charging and a bloat-free interface that just picked up the Android 13 update, and you have a good bargain.

(Image credit: Daniel Bader / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth): $349 $199 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may not be Samsung's latest smartwatch, but it is still a great choice in 2022. It has most of the same internals as the Galaxy Watch 5, and is among the best smartwatches you can by at the moment. It has extensive fitness and health monitoring features, pairs well with your Samsung phone, and has a rotating bezel that makes navigating the interface fun. The fact that you're getting it for just $199 makes it a fabulous deal.

(Image credit: Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $679.99 $449.99 at Best Buy Complete with a stunning 12.4-inch display, up to 13 hours of battery life, and an integrated S Pen stylus, the Tab S7 FE has just about everything you could want in a Fan Edition tablet. Pair the fancy specs with a $230 discount and you're looking at a pretty enticing offer from the good folks at Best Buy. The retailer is also throwing in three free months of YouTube Premium with the purchase, so you can watch all your favorite content with zero ads on your brand new tablet.

(Image credit: Beats) Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $199.99 $99.99 at Target We've seen quite a few wireless headphone deals this holiday season, but this offer from Target is one of the best so far. Pick up a pair of Beats Solo 3 headphones today (either in-store or home delivery) and you'll instantly get 50% off, making the headphones just $99.99. In addition to the great sound quality that we've come to expect from the brand, Beats Solo 3 boast up to 40 hours of battery life, on-ear controls, and a comfy adjustable fit. The only thing they're missing is active noise cancellation, but for this price, we aren't complaining.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central) Nanoleaf Lines with expansion pack: $339.97 $299.99 at Best Buy While Nanoleaf is known for its awesome light panels, one of the newest devices has become very popular and is on sale right now. The Nanoleaf Lines are designed to mount onto your wall with special clips that allow the light to reflect off the wall. This creates a unique glow that fills the room and looks fantastic. All of Nanoleaf's lights offer excellent brightness and vibrant colors, even the standard light bulbs and strips that are also on sale. From colors that move across the lines to any shade of white you want, these are a great buy with this early Black Friday deal.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $29.99 $18 at Walmart While the first Chromecast with Google TV was a good deal and still is, the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is a great deal. We liked a lot about this device in our review. This streaming device is a steal, from its easy-to-navigate and helpful menus to the well-thought-out remote. Then toss in this early Black Friday deal where you can pick up the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for only $18, and you can't go wrong.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99 with $75 e-gift card at Dell Dell's Black Friday sale kicked off this morning with quite a few deals on select computers, accessories, and yes, video game consoles. Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED model at the regular retail price and Dell will hook you up with an e-gift card worth $75. It may not be a straight discount like the other deals on this list, but it's nevertheless a nice chunk of change that you can use on other items in the Dell store.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 laptop: $849.99 $499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Black Friday deal of the day is this offer that slashing a whopping $350 off the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2, a versatile laptop that comes with a convertible 2-in-1 design, gorgeous 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen display, and up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. You'll also get to enjoy the power of the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7 processor, cutting-edge internal hardware that makes multitasking a breeze. Again, this deal is available today only, so if you're looking for a new laptop, now's your chance to save some serious cash.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: $499 $379 at Best Buy It's an exciting time to grab one of the best Chromebooks (opens in new tab), and as we expected, there are some pretty great deals arriving. One example comes from Best Buy and is for the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook (opens in new tab). This 2-in-1 Chromebook is incredibly versatile, sporting a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, while including a detachable keyboard and kickstand case. Normally priced at $499, Best Buy has taken $120 off, bringing the price down to just $379. The deal ends tomorrow, so act fast.

(Image credit: Sony) Sony LinkBuds S: $199.99 $150 at Best Buy Sony's LinkBuds S continues to fly under the radar as some of the best Bluetooth earbuds. Not only is the design likely to fit more ears compared to the WF-1000XM4, but the LinkBuds S also features incredible Active Noise Canceling. Sony even recently released an update that brings multipoint connectivity allowing you to connect to two devices at the same time. Normally, the Sony LinkBuds S retail for around $200, but if you're looking for some new earbuds, you can grab these for just $150.

(Image credit: Android Central) Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $49.99 $18 at Walmart The holiday season is usually the perfect time to fill your house with the best smart speakers, and this year is no different. If you've been holding out for a sale, your patience has paid off as the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) can be had for just $18, down from the retail price of $49 at Walmart. And while the link above will take you to the Charcoal color, the sale applies to all of the four different colors that Walmart offers, including Coral or Sky.

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central) Razer Kishi Android Gaming Controller: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon If the Razer Kishi looks familiar to you, that might be because we recently listed it as one of the best Android gaming controllers that money can buy — and for good reason. The Kishi lets you turn nearly any Android phone into a Nintendo Switch, plus it's light, portable, and since it plugs directly into your phone's USB-C port, it never needs to charge. Amazon is currently cutting the price of the Kishi in half, bringing it crashing down to a very tempting $44.99.

(Image credit: Roku) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $46.69 $24.98 at Walmart Walmart's Black Friday sale is officially live with new deals being added every week, such as this offer that drops the price of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K down to a mere $24.98. For just shy of 25 bucks, you'll get 4K, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support, not to mention access to over 200 free channels thanks to the Roku streaming platform. Simply plug the streaming device into your TV and you'll be binge-watching all of your favorite content in no time.

(Image credit: Courtney Lynch / Android Central) Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker: $129.95 $79.95 at Best Buy For today only, you can save $50 on the Fitbit Luxe when you buy it from Best Buy. Although it's far from the most cutting-edge wearable on the market, the Luxe is nevertheless a stylish, sleek tracker that comes with nearly all of the fitness and health monitoring features that you'd want in a Fitbit. And for just $80 bucks, it's a steal. In addition to the vibrant AMOLED display and up to five days of battery life found in the Luxe, your purchase will also come with six free months of Fitbit Premium, a subscription service that offers personalized fitness guidance and loads of in-app workout ideas. Again, this deal is only good until tomorrow, so don't miss out.

(Image credit: Android Central) ASUS Chromebook Flip C214: $349.99 $175.92 at Amazon When recommending the best Chromebooks for students, we make sure each laptop is durable, portable, and powerful enough to handle those all-night study sessions. Luckily, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214MA has all of those traits in spades, and now it's 50% off at Amazon! Not only is this the cheapest that the versatile Flip C214MA has ever been, but you're looking at a laptop that's regularly out of stock at most retailers. The fact that this Chromebook is half-off and still available is a pretty big deal, so don't wait to make your move.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) OnePlus Nord N20 5G: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon Typically selling for around 300 bucks, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G was already one of our favorite cheap Android phones, but the cheap just got cheaper thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal. You can currently snag an unlocked N20 5G for just $250 at Amazon and get all of the good stuff that comes with the phone, such as a stunning AMOLED display (a rarity in this price range), 64MP main camera, and reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It even has a 3.5mm audio jack, which is a major selling point these days. There's a chance that the price of this phone will drop even lower in the weeks to come, but this is a pretty solid deal in the meantime.

(Image credit: Insignia) Insignia 10W Wireless Charging Pad (2 Pack): $15.99 $6.49 at Best Buy Nowadays, most new phones support wireless charging, which is a huge deal for those of us who hated plugging our phones in whenever the batteries were low. Not only are wireless chargers ubiquitous now, but they've also become quite cheap, particularly when paired with a great Black Friday deal. Head over to Best Buy and you can get a pair of Insignia wireless chargers for just $6.49! These compact charging pads will work with all Qi-compatible Android and Apple phones, and there's an LED indicator light that'll show you when your device is ready. If that wasn't enough, Best Buy is also throwing in a free four months of Amazon Music Unlimited with the purchase.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Google Pixel 6 128GB: $599 $399 at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 256GB: $699 $496.66 at Amazon While everyone's attention is drawn to the new Google Pixel 7, the still-great Google Pixel 6 is seeing a historic price cut over at Amazon. Over a year since it was first released, the Google Pixel 6 still impresses, offering a sleek, daring design with premium specs such as the Tensor chipset, fantastic camera software, and one of the best spam filters ever introduced. At this very moment, Amazon is knocking a serious chunk of change off the price of both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the flagship phone, with respective discounts of $200 and $202 up for grabs.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy Samsung has always produced some of the best wireless earbuds around, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are no exception. These little beans offer exceptional bang for the buck through big, well-rounded sound, intelligent noise cancellation, and a comfy, barely-noticeable fit. Pair that with some stylish color options and great battery life and the Buds 2 quickly rise to the front of the pack. If you've had your eyes on the lavender variety of these wireless earbuds for a while, you're in luck. Just in time for the holiday season, Best Buy is slashing $60 off the stylish earbuds, sending the price crashing down to a very-reasonable $89.99.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 75" Class TU690T Series Smart TV: $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy Head over to Best Buy's Black Friday sale and you can instantly save $270 on the 75-inch Class TU690T Series Smart TV from Samsung. This 75-inch entertainment powerhouse uses intelligent 4K UHD upscaling and a PurColor Crystal Display to deliver consistently great picture no matter what you're watching. Plus, the TV comes with nearly invisible bezels and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility built right in.

(Image credit: HP) HP Chromebook x360 14c Laptop: $659.99 $449.99 at HP HP is getting in on the Black Friday action by offering a bounty of great deals on their laptops, PCs, and Chromebooks. For example, you can currently pick up the HP Chromebook x360 14c for just $449.99, a considerable drop from its standard $659.99 price. Boasting a convertible laptop-to-tablet construction, durable FHD touchscreen display, and powerful Intel Core i3 processor, the x360 14c packs a ton of power into a slim laptop that only weighs a bit over three pounds.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $99 with qualified activation at Walmart Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale finally starts today for Walmart Plus subscribers — or tonight at 7pm ET for regular customers — and we're pretty intrigued by the offers we've seen so far. This deal, for example, will hook you up with a Samsung Galaxy A53 for just $99 if you activate the phone through Walmart with AT&T or Verizon. Qualified activation will drop $400 off the retail price of the phone, which means you could be getting the best cheap Android phone that money can buy for just $2.75 per month for 36 months!

(Image credit: Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm: $279.99 $169.99 at Best Buy As we inch closer to the official Black Friday holiday, giant retailers are becoming more and more eager to discount their tech. Case in point, this deal from Best Buy that discounts the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 by a very nice $110. It may not be the newest flagship wearable from Samsung, but you're nevertheless getting a top-rated device that comes complete with excellent performance, up to 40 hours of battery life, and a beautiful Super AMOLED display. All of that for 170 bucks? We're in.

(Image credit: Sony) Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: $399.99 $348 at Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 deals are notoriously rare, so we're pretty pumped to see Best Buy drop the price of these wireless headphones by $51.99, weeks before Black Friday officially hits. Pair that discount with four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (a $35.96 value) and one free month of Pandora ($4.99), and you're looking at a truly historic deal. After all, these are the best wireless headphones that money can buy, so this deal should not be missed.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB: $1,059.99 $839.99 at Amazon Since it first hit store shelves last August, we've been heaping loads of praise onto the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for its durable, inventive design, flagship-quality cameras, and fantastic internal hardware. Now we're about to get excited all over again, since the 256GB version of the Z Flip 4 is currently seeing a massive 21% discount at Amazon. That price drop makes the unlocked phone cheaper than it's ever been, so we recommend taking advantage of this early Black Friday opportunity while it lasts. After all, you're looking at a device that we consider to be the best foldable phone ever made.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop: $899.99 $549.99 at Best Buy Gamers, rejoice! Best Buy is seriously discounting the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, a powerful and compact laptop that comes with a AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor for ultimate performance, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and a glorious 15.6-inch 120Hz display for impressively clear and smooth visuals. Yes, the 8GB of RAM isn't ideal if you want to do loads of serious gaming, but with the current $350 drop in price, we aren't complaining.

(Image credit: Insignia) Insignia 24" F20 Series Fire TV: $169.99 $79.99 at Amazon A smart TV for 80 bucks? Count us in. Sure, this 24-inch Fire TV from Insignia isn't going to win any awards for picture quality or innovation, but if you just need something simple, you really can't beat the F20 Series when it comes to bang for your buck. This compact smart TV delivers totally respectable 720p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, plus you'll get instant access to all your favorite streaming services thanks to the Fire TV entertainment platform. It even comes with an Alexa Voice remote! This smart TV usually sells for $169.99, which doesn't really seem worth it, but the current 53% discount makes this offer too good to pass up.

(Image credit: Android Central) Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): $49 $19.98 at Walmart Walmart's huge Black Friday sale is set to officially launch on Monday, November 7th, but you can already save some serious cash on select devices, such as the Google Nest Mini. This stylish little smart speaker provides some seriously big sound and integrates seamlessly into your smart home ecosystem (and your décor). Use Google Assistant to dim the lights, check the weather, or play your favorite songs with simple voice commands. You can currently get the 2nd Gen Mini for just $19.98 at Walmart, an impressive discount of over 50%!

(Image credit: Android Central / Andrew Myrick) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $969.99 at Best Buy We've always respected the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for its super-powered specs while bemoaning its steep price tag, but now Best Buy is knocking the price of the tablet down to a slightly more reasonable $969.99. You still get all the good stuff, such as a gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that's powerful enough to replace your laptop, but now it's $230 off.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Chromebook 3 14" laptop: $319 $149 at Best Buy We love a good Chromebook deal here at Android Central, so we were particularly pleased to see Best Buy slash a dramatic $170 off the price of the 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3. That hefty discount sends the laptop crashing down to just $149, which is a fantastic deal when you check out the specs. Packed into a laptop that weighs just a little over three pounds, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 14 boasts a powerful MediaTek MT8183 processor for fast and reliable performance, a FHD touchscreen display, and enough battery life to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

(Image credit: Beats) Beats Studio3 wireless headphones: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy The whole lineup of Beats by Dre products seems to be getting discounted this holiday season, but this offer from Best Buy is particularly tempting. Pick up a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones and you'll instantly save $100, bringing the price down to $250. As usual with Best Buy though, the price is only the tip of the iceberg. With your purchase, you'll also get four months of Apple Music and three months of Apple TV Plus for free, as long as you're not an existing subscriber. Put together, those two subscriptions have a total value of around $61, bringing the max savings up to $161. Not too shabby, if you ask us. Beats Studio3 headphones come with Beats' Pure Active Noise Cancellation technology, up to 22 hours of battery life, and real-time audio calibration, so your music and phone calls always sound their best.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon We keep track of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals all year round, but this early Black Friday offer has stopped us in our tracks. Amazon is currently slashing a jaw-dropping 25% off the price of the S22 Ultra 128GB, a discount that makes the much-beloved smartphone cheaper than it's ever been. For $899.99, you're getting a device that is arguably the most powerful smartphone that Samsung has ever created. The Ultra boasts a large Dynamic AMOLED display, incredible camera software, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for truly unrivalled performance. Pair those specs with an integrated S Pen stylus and you're looking at a premium smartphone experience like no other.

(Image credit: HP) HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop: $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Boasting a glorious 144Hz refresh rate, 12th Generation Intel Core processor, and 1080p Full HD resolution for stunning graphics, the HP Victus Laptop is able to take those intense gaming sessions to the next level without taking up the space of a traditional desktop PC. As part of their early Black Friday promotion, Best Buy is knocking a very nice $300 off the price of the top-rated HP Victus gaming laptop, bringing it down to a much-more-reasonable $799.99.

(Image credit: Future) Fire TV Sticks from $19.99 at Amazon As with most Amazon devices, you should never, ever pay full price for them as you're never that far away from a sale. $19.99 is a real steal for the cheapest Lite version too. The main caveat here is you'll only be able to stream in HD, not 4K. But if you have an older TV (you'll still need an HDMI slot), then this is a superb way to get a modern set of streaming apps without forking out for a new TV. The same link also shows some of the other Fire Sticks are on sale, and if you do have a 4K TV, we'd certainly recommend the 4K Stick at just $28. If your TV is a few years old, you might be missing a few more modern streaming services like Disney Plus, HBO Max, or Apple TV+, so this is a cheap way to get access to those apps. To be honest, my TV has most of these apps built-in, but I love the Fire TV's remote control as its clicky buttons are much more responsive than the mushy ones on my TV's remote, so everything's much faster via the Fire Stick.

(Image credit: Gateway) Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook bundle: $229 $149 at Walmart Most of Walmart's Black Friday sale goes live on November 7th, but you can already save a ton of cash on this Ultra Slim Notebook bundle at Walmart. For just shy of 150 bucks, you're getting a Gateway Notebook — a lightweight laptop with 11th-gen Intel Core processors and 4GB of RAM — plus a wireless mouse and a soft padded carrying case. It may not be the best laptop that money can buy, but at this price, I'm not complaining.

(Image credit: Android Central) Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon Pick up a Fitbit Sense 2 through Amazon today and you'll instantly save a straight $100, no strings attached. It's not quite the cheapest that the smartwatch has ever been, but it's a nice deal if you're looking for a new fitness tracker. The Sense 2 comes with a sleek design, up to six days of battery life, and all of the intelligent health and fitness tracking features we've come to expect from the Fitbit name. Plus it's got an actual physical button on the side, which seems like a rarity nowadays.

(Image credit: LG) LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED Smart TV: $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy Speaking of home theaters, you can also grab this luxurious LG Class A2 Series smart TV for just $569.99 if you head over to Best Buy today. Not only are you instantly saving $730 with your purchase, but you're also getting a smart TV that produces stunning visuals and a theater-like experience thanks to its 4K-supporting a7 Gen5 AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ/Atmos, and intelligent settings such as Filmmaking Mode and the Game Optimizer. You'll also get built-in access to all of your favorite streaming services, and Best Buy will even throw in a free 3-month subscription to Apple TV Plus.

(Image credit: Vizio) Vizio V-Series 2.0 Sound Bar: $129.99 $59.99 at Target If you're planning to upgrade your home theater this holiday season, look no further than this early Black Friday deal from Target. Most of the retailer's biggest discounts are set to arrive later this month, but you can already save an impressive 54% on the Vizio V-Series 2.0 Sound Bar, a discount that sends the price crashing to just $59.99. With the V-Series 2.0, you're getting a Bluetooth-compatible speaker system that boasts two full-range speakers and DTS Virtual:X technology to deliver rich and immersive sound. Pair that with the 2.0's compact design and straightforward setup and you'll be enjoying cinematic audio in no time.

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central) Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon Black Friday is still weeks away, but you can already save a whopping 50% on the Fire HD 10 if you order one from Amazon today. Even at its regular retail price, the Fire tablet offers a ton of bang for your buck, with a beautiful FHD 10.1-inch display, wireless charging capabilities, and fast-enough performance to rival nearly any Chromebook on the market. The tablet has also never been cheaper than it is now, so what are you waiting for?

(Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Chromebook Flip C433: $379 $179 at Best Buy Best Buy tends to hook it up with great discounts this time of year, and their early Black Friday offerings do not disappoint. Right now, you can grab an ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for just $179, a $200 drop from its regular retail price. This versatile Chromebook has a vibrant 14-inch FHD touchscreen display with a convertible design that lets you transform the laptop into a tablet in an instant. You'll also get 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core m3 processor, and an HD webcam in a device that weighs just slightly over three pounds. Best Buy will even throw in three free months of YouTube Music, just for kicks.