<a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsung-galaxy-s23-ultra-256gb-unlocked-green/6529721.p"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2048px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.35%;"><img id="NjXu7dgd8SMQnZoTJhfyMP" name="galaxy-s23-ultra-2023-3.jpg" alt="Back of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra next to other Android devices" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/NjXu7dgd8SMQnZoTJhfyMP.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2048" height="1154" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div></figure></a><ul><li><strong>Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:</strong> <a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsung-galaxy-s23-ultra-256gb-unlocked-green/6529721.p"><del>$1,199.99</del> <strong>$899.99 at Best Buy</strong></a></li></ul><p>Why not kick things off with the most powerful Android phone on the market? The <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-s23-ultra-review-understated-grandeur">Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra</a> boasts a built-in stylus, a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Grab one of these beasts of performance at Best Buy and you'll save a record-smashing $300 on your purchase. As the biggest drawback of the S23 Ultra has always been its prohibitive price, this Black Friday discount is a big deal.&nbsp;</p>