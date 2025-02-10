LIVE: The best early Amazon Presidents' Day deals for Android users — score major discounts on Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and beyond

It's official: Amazon has launched its first major sale event of 2025, and I'm actively gathering all of the best Presidents Day deals for Android users into this guide. From discounted flagship phones to fitness trackers and everything in between, the best Amazon deals this side of Prime Day can be found below.

The sitewide sale kicked off this morning, February 10th, and will run through the 17th, giving you plenty of time to shop around and find the best deals for you.

I'm talking about offers like 25% off the Google Pixel Tablet or this leftover preorder deal that gives you a free $100 gift card when you buy the new Samsung Galaxy S25 unlocked.

Needless to say, I've been working sale events just like this for years, so if I'm recommending a deal, you know it's worth your while. Keep reading for a few of my top picks, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom of this page for LIVE updates. It's going to be a long week of excellent Android deals, so check back on a regular basis to see what's new.

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the ecommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.

My top deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99, plus free $100 gift card at Amazon The preorder period has come to an end, but you can still purchase the new Galaxy S25 from Amazon and score a free $100 gift card out of the deal. You can also get an additional $220 voucher when you trade in an eligible device through the retailer.

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $899 $749 at Amazon Currently 17% off during Amazon's sitewide sale event, the Google Pixel 9 is a versatile, AI-powered flagship with excellent cameras, the top-rated Tensor G4 processor, and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon The latest wireless earbuds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro come with advanced AI software integration, active noise cancellation, and up to 26 hours of battery life with the included charging case. Grab these buds from Amazon during the Presidents Day sale and you'll score a 20% discount.

Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $399 $299 at Amazon Head to Amazon during the weeklong Presidents' Day sale and you'll score $100 off the Google Pixel Tablet, knocking the price down to a mere $299. This stylish slab boasts an efficient Tensor chipset with a vibrant display and all of those fun AI software features that have made Google famous in recent years.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm (LTE): $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon Our top pick for the best Android smartwatch that money can buy today, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a balanced wearable with a ton of health and fitness tracking features, a sleek look, and four years of Wear OS updates guaranteed. Grab the watch at Amazon today and you'll enjoy a 21% no-strings discount.

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (LTE): $449.99 $379.99 at Amazon Stylish and versatile, the Pixel Watch 3 comes with all of the latest Fitbit technology alongside a stunning droplet-style display, over 24 hours of battery life, and seamless Google integration. As part of its Presidents' Day sale, Amazon is slashing a straight 16% off the price of the watch.