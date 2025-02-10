Live
LIVE: The best early Amazon Presidents' Day deals for Android users — score major discounts on Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and beyond
The first big sale of 2025 has landed!
1. Quick links
2. My top deals
3. Live updates
It's official: Amazon has launched its first major sale event of 2025, and I'm actively gathering all of the best Presidents Day deals for Android users into this guide. From discounted flagship phones to fitness trackers and everything in between, the best Amazon deals this side of Prime Day can be found below.
The sitewide sale kicked off this morning, February 10th, and will run through the 17th, giving you plenty of time to shop around and find the best deals for you.
I'm talking about offers like 25% off the Google Pixel Tablet or this leftover preorder deal that gives you a free $100 gift card when you buy the new Samsung Galaxy S25 unlocked.
Needless to say, I've been working sale events just like this for years, so if I'm recommending a deal, you know it's worth your while. Keep reading for a few of my top picks, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom of this page for LIVE updates. It's going to be a long week of excellent Android deals, so check back on a regular basis to see what's new.
Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the ecommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.
Quick links
- Phones: Galaxy S25 deals, up to 50% off Motorola, and more
- Wearables: discounted Fitbit, Garmin, and Galaxy Watch
- Tablets: major savings on Fire tablets, Galaxy Tab, e-readers
- Chromebooks: up to 35% off Lenovo, HP, and ASUS
- Headphones/earbuds: 50% off select Beats headphones
- Smart Home: Amazon devices from $29.99, discounts on Blink
- VR and Gaming: save big on Meta accessories, discounted Razer Kishi
My top deals
Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99, plus free $100 gift card at Amazon
The preorder period has come to an end, but you can still purchase the new Galaxy S25 from Amazon and score a free $100 gift card out of the deal. You can also get an additional $220 voucher when you trade in an eligible device through the retailer.
Google Pixel 9 128GB: $899 $749 at Amazon
Currently 17% off during Amazon's sitewide sale event, the Google Pixel 9 is a versatile, AI-powered flagship with excellent cameras, the top-rated Tensor G4 processor, and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon
The latest wireless earbuds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro come with advanced AI software integration, active noise cancellation, and up to 26 hours of battery life with the included charging case. Grab these buds from Amazon during the Presidents Day sale and you'll score a 20% discount.
Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $399 $299 at Amazon
Head to Amazon during the weeklong Presidents' Day sale and you'll score $100 off the Google Pixel Tablet, knocking the price down to a mere $299. This stylish slab boasts an efficient Tensor chipset with a vibrant display and all of those fun AI software features that have made Google famous in recent years.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm (LTE): $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Our top pick for the best Android smartwatch that money can buy today, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a balanced wearable with a ton of health and fitness tracking features, a sleek look, and four years of Wear OS updates guaranteed. Grab the watch at Amazon today and you'll enjoy a 21% no-strings discount.
Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (LTE): $449.99 $379.99 at Amazon
Stylish and versatile, the Pixel Watch 3 comes with all of the latest Fitbit technology alongside a stunning droplet-style display, over 24 hours of battery life, and seamless Google integration. As part of its Presidents' Day sale, Amazon is slashing a straight 16% off the price of the watch.
OnePlus Open 512GB: $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon
Over a year since its release, the OnePlus Open continues to reign as one of the best foldable phones in the biz. The folding crease is nearly invisible, you get excellent performance thanks to the Snapdragon chip, and the camera tech could easily rival the best phones from Samsung and Google. Pick up this premium foldable today and you'll score a straight 24% discount.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Despite being a last-gen flagship, the Google Pixel 8 continues to impress in 2025 with great AI-powered software, a butter-smooth 120Hz display, and seven years of guaranteed OS/security updates.
I wouldn't really recommend buying it at full price any more, but thanks to Amazon's Presidents Day sale, you can snag this device unlocked and enjoy a record-smashing 43% discount. That makes it cheaper than the Pixel 8a!
Hello and welcome! Amazon's big Presidents' Day sale just kicked off this morning, and I'm here to share all of the best deals for Android users as they go live.
I've dropped a selection of my current favorites in the section above, but if you're planning to monitor the sale until it wraps up on February 17th, keep an eye on this Latest Updates section to see what's new. I'll be dropping new deals periodically throughout each day of the sale, with an emphasis on Lightning Offers and exclusive deals for Prime members only.
Not finding what you're looking for? Take a look at Amazon's full list of deals to see what I've missed. It's going to be a busy week for bargain hunters, so good luck!
