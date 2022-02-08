This week, the gang talk about Sony's purchase of Bungie, Rebecca reviews Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Sony acquires Destiny developer Bungie for PlayStation Studios | Android Central
- Bungie joining PlayStation makes more sense than you think | Android Central
- Sony is buying Bungie: What this means for Destiny 2 players on Xbox and PC | Windows Central
- Nintendo Switch crosses 103 million units shipped, per Nintendo Q3 results | iMore
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch review — Breathing fresh air into a stale formula | iMore
- Nintendo recap — Pokémon Legends: Arceus has second-best sales in Japan's history and more NFT shenanigans | iMore
- Ghostwire: Tokyo for PS5 preview — Western audiences should check this one out | Android Central
5G coverage map: Every US city with AT&T, Verizon, & T-Mobile 5G
5G deployment is moving fast, and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
With Telegram, Signal, and WhatsApp — which is best for you?
WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal are three of the most popular messaging apps currently available, but which one is the best? Let's take a closer look and find out.
5 things we want to see in Android 13
Android 13 is coming, promising new features and other techincal improvements. Here's what we want to see from the upcoming release.
Uncharted Collection and more releases for PS4 and PS5 in February
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in February. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.