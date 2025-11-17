This $199 Meta Quest 3S deal takes me back to the golden age of console gaming when the GameCube was new and games were all about fun and high scores

The Meta Quest 3S was already the best deal in VR when it launched, and this year's Meta Quest 3S Black Friday deals are doubling down on that fact. The best deal I've seen so far is this $199 deal at Costco, which is not only $100 off the normal price but comes with one full year of Meta Horizon Plus, Meta's Game Pass-like subscription service. The last time I remember seeing a major console for $199 was back in the GameCube days!

Normally, all Meta Quest headsets come with 3 months of Horizon Plus for free, giving immediate access to nearly 30 games, including a rotating catalog of titles that swap out each month. That makes gaming impressively affordable and only adds to the fact that the Meta Quest 3S is the best gaming purchase this holiday.

If you're not a Costco member, don't worry, it's just $215 to get that deal. If Costco isn't your thing, Amazon's deal on the headset is almost as good and can be had with two bundles: 128GB of storage for $249 with the ever-popular Gorilla Tag, or 256GB of storage with the award winning Batman Arkham Shadow packed in for free.