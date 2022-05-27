The Best Buy Memorial Day sale is live: huge savings on laptops, TVs, and more

We've seen a lot of great Memorial Day deals this year, but this Best Buy sale might just take the cake. Just in time for the holiday weekend, the giant retailer is discounting dozens of products from all over their site, from wireless earbuds and smartwatches to high-tech refrigerators and smart TVs. Indeed, checking out every sale item would probably take you all day, so we're going to save you some time (and money, of course) by sharing some of the best deals that we could find on this page.

The Best Buy Memorial Day sale follows some other exciting offers that we shared this week, such as the Dell Memorial Day sale and our roundup of the best Memorial Day TV sales. As with those promotions, the deals offered here are straight discounts, with no special eligibility requirements and no strings attached. All you need to do is add the item to your cart before Monday (May 30th) to receive the savings.

Again, the deals that we list in this article are only the products that we think our beloved Android Central readers will enjoy. If you want to see absolutely everything that's available through the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, click the link below. Otherwise, grab your lawn chairs, fire up the grill, and get ready for our favorite Memorial Day deals at Best Buy.

Best Memorial Day deals at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i Touchscreen Laptop: $949.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch laptop comes complete with 11th generation Intel Core i5 processors, a beautiful FHD display, and enough built-in RAM to make multitasking a breeze. It also features a convertible design that allows you to turn the laptop into a tablet in an instant, and Best Buy is currently dropping $250 off the retail price.

(opens in new tab) iBUYPOWER SlateMR Gaming Desktop: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you need a new PC for gaming, look no further than this iBUYPOWER desktop that boasts 16GB of RAM, a 480GB solid state drive, and an AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card for incredibly smooth graphics. Plus, it just looks cool. Right now, Best Buy is slashing $300 off the price tag, bringing it just below the $1,000 mark.

(opens in new tab) JBL Under Armour Project Rock Wireless Headphones: $299.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Most JBL headphones (opens in new tab) are reliable, affordable, and comfortable enough to wear for long stretches of time, and the company's Project Rock headphones (Dwayne Johnson-approved, go figure) are no different. These wireless headphones are specifically engineered for use during workouts, and with a $200 discount, you can rest easy knowing you're getting an exceptional deal.

(opens in new tab) Pioneer 43" Class LED Smart Fire TV: $319.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you want an affordable smart TV that still delivers great picture quality, look no further than this Fire TV from Pioneer. Equipped with 4K UHD picture and an LED-backlit display, this 43-inch TV can take your home theater to the next level for under $200.

Memorial Day (and all of its accompanying sales) will be over in just a few days, but that doesn't mean that the savings have to stop. Check out our regularly-updated deal hubs, such as the best S22 deals or the best Chromebook deals, where we share our favorite active promotions all year long.