Best Buy Canada Cyber Monday deals
- Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera - 2 Pack - White — $379.99 ($60 off)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) - Stainless Steel — $249.99 ($80 off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell - Black/White — $199.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB Android Tablet with Exynos 9611 8-Core Processor - Oxford Grey — $349.99 ($40 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 128GB Android Tablet with Exynos 9611 8-Core Processor - Oxford Grey — $399.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6.8" Digital eReader with Touchscreen (B08N36XNTT) - Black — $114.99 ($35 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote — $34.99 ($30 off)
Walmart Canada Cyber Monday deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 4G LTE ( Wifi + Cellular) — $299.49 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 — $259.69 ($70 off)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1400, 14" HD NanoEdge Display, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, Chrome OS, Aluminum, Transparent Silver — $229.98 ($100 off)
- HP Chromebook X360, 14" HD (1366 x 768) touchscreen, Intel Celeron N4020 — $349.98 ($100 off)
- Fitbit Charge 5 Advance Fitness Tracker with GPS — $169.95 ($60 off)
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6" Cortex A73 CB311-11H-K7SF — $189.98 ($110 off)
- OnePlus 8T 5G 256GB 12GB RAM | Dual SIM Factory Unlocked Smartphone — $649.49 ($230 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 15.6" Laptop 11th Gen Intel ® Core™ i3 NP750XDA-KD1CA — $659.98 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB RAM Dual SIM — $599.99 ($200 off)
Amazon Canada Cyber Monday deals
- Acer Chromebook 11.6" — $199.00 ($87 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA-AB31-CA 2 in 1 Laptop, 14" Touchscreen — $499.00 ($100 off)
- Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, latest model (2020 release) — $69.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show 8 – HD 8" smart display with Alexa – Sandstone — $84.99 ($45 off)
- Motorola Edge Unlocked 6/256GB 64MP Camera 2020 — $474.96 ($441.12 off)
- JBL Tune 700BT Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with up to 27 Hours of Battery Life - Black — $99.98 ($20 off)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal — $24.99 ($30 off)
Other deals at Staples Canada and Canada Computers
