Canada Day Flag BackdropSource: Pixabay

Cyber Monday Canada is here, and retailers are rolling out the red carpet for customers who want to shop for everything from tech to kitchenware to games and everything in between.

Unlike years past, Cyber Monday Canada deals look a bit different than normal. Instead of retailers trying to pack their stores with as many shoppers as possible, we're seeing tons of online deals that you can take advantage of from the comfort of your home. We've rounded up our favorites below, so feel free to browse through the best of what Canada Cyber Monday has to offer!

This list is being updated with new Cyber Monday deals all the time, so check back often.

Best Buy Canada Cyber Monday deals

Best Buy logo

Get some of the best headphones, Google products, and more at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada has started its Cyber Monday sales and there are some really good deals that will save you up to several hundreds of dollars. There are headphones, Google Nest products, and tablets available.

Here's some great things to buy at Best Buy

Walmart Canada Cyber Monday deals

Walmart App Logo Gplay

Chromebooks, phones and tablets all on sale at Wallmart

Now is your time to get a Chromebook or maybe a Fitbit, or a new phone. And you can because they're all on sale at Walmart Canada at exceptionally low prices.

Other great Walmart Canada Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Canada Cyber Monday deals

Amazon logo

Amazon's products are on sale at amazing prices

Amazon has a whole bunch of deals including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Echo and Fire products, Motorola phones, JBL headphones, and so many more products.

Other great Amazon Canada Cyber Monday deals

Other deals at Staples Canada and Canada Computers

canada computers

More Chromebooks and laptops are on sale

Plenty of laptops, tablets, and Chromebooks are on sale both at Canada Computers and Staples Canada.

Black Friday Deals

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.