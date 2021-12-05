Best OBD2 car readers for Android 2022

Car repairs can be costly (duh!), and the ominous glow of that check engine light could mean you have myriad issues that need immediate attention. However, it could also be a simple fix that you could do yourself. So why take it to the dealer or a mechanic without knowing what the problem is first? Some places will charge you substantially just for the scan. Instead, skip the headache and grab a home ODB2 scanner, download the app, and become your own second opinion. Here are some of the best OBD2 car readers for Android that you can get right now.

Skip the trip to the mechanic

Taking your car into the shop for a simple Check Engine light can often end up costing much more than what may have been necessary. These easy-to-use Bluetooth OBD II readers can give you a picture of your car's overall "health" and put you in control of diagnosing your vehicle's issues. If you're looking for simple and inexpensive, go with the BAFX reader — it'll work with just about any non-hybrid or electric cars sold in the U.S. in or after 1996.

If you have multiple vehicles you'd like to keep tabs on, though, the FIXD Professional Scan Tool lets you keep track of all of them at once — assuming you have an OBD II reader in each one. The FIXD readers are cheaper when you buy in bulk, so cover all your vehicles at once!

Lastly, if you want the very best of the best, you should grab the BlueDriver LSB2, which offers the most in-depth information on your vehicle and even sends repair reminders to your phone through its companion app.