Google's Nano Banana Pro hits key milestone, and it couldn't have come at a better time

Google upgraded Gemini's image-generating chops with Nano Banana and Nano Banana Pro, two new text-to-image AI models, last year. Fun names aside, these models are known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image and Gemini 3 Pro Image. Google put its best image-generation models in users' hands by making Nano Banana Pro available for three images per day, and consumers are clearly loving it.

Google's vice president of Gemini and Google Labs, Josh Woodward, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that users have generated over a billion images with Nano Banana Pro. Woodward noted that this model was only available for 53 days when the major milestone was crossed, signaling that there's significant demand for Nano Banana Pro.

Since free users only get three Nano Banana Pro generations or edits per day, crossing this threshold suggests Gemini users are trying out and returning to the image-generation model. It could also indicate that paid users are taking advantage of Nano Banana Pro access, as Google AI Pro subscribers get 100 images daily and Ultra subscribers get 1,000.

Crossed 1 billion images Nano Banana Pro images in @GeminiApp! The pro community is moving fast. This model has been out for 53 days.Come for the potassium, stay for more. :) pic.twitter.com/DvPoitI3i9January 12, 2026

Nano Banana Pro stands out due to its command of hyperrealism and handling of text. Although text generation is a typical pain point for AI image generators, Nano Banana Pro crosses this hurdle easily with the ability to write text in a variety of languages. There are applications beyond basic image edits or cartoon-style generations, such as creating presentation slides or educational charts.

Users can try out detailed prompts that tell Nano Banana Pro exactly what to do, and then watch the magic happen. Since this is a thinking model, you can trace Gemini's steps as it worked on how to tackle the Nano Banana Pro request. In the example below, a long prompt was used to create an isometric miniature representation of a city.